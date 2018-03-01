NGT takes note of encroachments on Ghaziabad green belts

A plea alleging illegal encroachments in the green belts of Ghaziabad area in the National Capital Region (NCR) has prompted the National Green Tribunal to seek responses from the Uttar Pradesh government and others.

A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim issued notices to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB ), UP pollution control board, Ghaziabad Development Authority, Ghaziabad municipal corporation, Radisson Blu Kaushambi, Yashoda Super Speciality hospital and others and sought their replies by April 4.

"Issue notice to the respondents. In the meanwhile, we direct the CPCB and state pollution control board to conduct inspection of the area in question keeping in mind the allegations in the application and submit report within two weeks from now," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by advocate Shariq Abbas Zaidi and others seeking action against the encroachments in the green belt area and reckless dumping of waste by the municipal bodies.

"Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam has illegally allotted parking on the metallic road in front of 'Pacific Mall' situated at Sahibabad. As per the provisions and laws of NGT, parking is not allowed on the metallic roads," it said.

The plea alleged that Hotel Radisson Blu which is located at Kaushambi has destroyed the entire green belt situated along with the road solely for their parking purposes and even converted the area into a party lawn.

"The green belts of Kaushambi are either destroyed or occupied by the big hotels, malls, hospitals for their parking purpose or they have been converted into dumping zone. This activity is causing a serious threat to the environment (and) people residing nearby are being deprived of the fresh air," the petition said.