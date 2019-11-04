App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 06:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT summons Delhi, central govt officials Tuesday on pollution

The bench of NGT chairperson Justice A K Goel, after an in-chamber proceeding, summoned Delhi chief secretary, DPCC chairman, member secretary of CPCB and concerned secretary of MoEF

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Green Tribunal on November 4 took cognisance of deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR and asked officials from the Delhi government, Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Ministry of Environment and Forests to appear before it tomorrow.

The bench of NGT chairperson Justice A K Goel, after an in-chamber proceeding, summoned Delhi chief secretary, DPCC chairman, member secretary of CPCB and concerned secretary of MoEF for 10.30 am tomorrow.

The Supreme Court earlier Monday issued directions to Delhi-NCR to stop construction, demolition and garbage burning activities in the region, along with a direction Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure no instance of stubble burning takes place.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 06:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.