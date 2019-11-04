NGT summons Delhi, central govt officials Tuesday on pollution

The National Green Tribunal on November 4 took cognisance of deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR and asked officials from the Delhi government, Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Ministry of Environment and Forests to appear before it tomorrow.

The bench of NGT chairperson Justice A K Goel, after an in-chamber proceeding, summoned Delhi chief secretary, DPCC chairman, member secretary of CPCB and concerned secretary of MoEF for 10.30 am tomorrow.