NGT slaps Rs 10,000 penalty on UPPCB for 'misleading' report

The National Green Tribunal has imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board for its "misleading" report on inspection of two industrial units in Ghaziabad. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the UPPCB report is not a responsible one as the team did not visit the actual location of the workshops.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Arvind Mahipal, through advocate Siddhartha Singh, seeking action against the polluting activities of the Express Engineering and Spare Pvt Ltd, Surya Nagar, Ghaziabad.

"For such misleading report, we impose cost of Rs 10,000 which may be deposited by the UPPCB with the CPCB within one month and recovered from the person responsible for giving misleading report. Appropriate action be also taken by the UPPCB against the conduct of such person, after identifying him," the bench said.

The tribunal also noted that no action has been taken in spite of finding illegal action amounting to an offence under the provisions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

"Let the UPPCB take further appropriate action of prohibiting the illegal activity, prosecuting the offender and recovering the compensation from the polluters in accordance with law and furnish a report of compliance within one month by e-mail," the bench, also comprising Justices S P Wangdi and K Ramakrishnan, said while posting the matter for hearing on July 31.

A joint inspection report submitted by Central Pollution Control Board, the UPPCB and Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation told the tribunal that Express Engineering Pvt Ltd was operating in a residential area without obtaining any consents and permissions.

"This is clearly a case of illegal operation requiring proper actions as per the provisions of the applicable laws/rules. The unit never obtained and nor was granted any licenses/ consents / permissions from the State authorities like Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam, UPPCB, etc," the report said.