App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 05:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT slaps Rs 10,000 penalty on UPPCB for 'misleading' report

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Arvind Mahipal, through advocate Siddhartha Singh, seeking action against the polluting activities of the Express Engineering and Spare Pvt Ltd, Surya Nagar, Ghaziabad.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The National Green Tribunal has imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board for its "misleading" report on inspection of two industrial units in Ghaziabad. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the UPPCB report is not a responsible one as the team did not visit the actual location of the workshops.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Arvind Mahipal, through advocate Siddhartha Singh, seeking action against the polluting activities of the Express Engineering and Spare Pvt Ltd, Surya Nagar, Ghaziabad.

"For such misleading report, we impose cost of Rs 10,000 which may be deposited by the UPPCB with the CPCB within one month and recovered from the person responsible for giving misleading report. Appropriate action be also taken by the UPPCB against the conduct of such person, after identifying him," the bench said.

The tribunal also noted that no action has been taken in spite of finding illegal action amounting to an offence under the provisions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

related news

"Let the UPPCB take further appropriate action of prohibiting the illegal activity, prosecuting the offender and recovering the compensation from the polluters in accordance with law and furnish a report of compliance within one month by e-mail," the bench, also comprising Justices S P Wangdi and K Ramakrishnan, said while posting the matter for hearing on July 31.

A joint inspection report submitted by Central Pollution Control Board, the UPPCB and Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation told the tribunal that Express Engineering Pvt Ltd was operating in a residential area without obtaining any consents and permissions.

"This is clearly a case of illegal operation requiring proper actions as per the provisions of the applicable laws/rules. The unit never obtained and nor was granted any licenses/ consents / permissions from the State authorities like Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam, UPPCB, etc," the report said.
First Published on May 27, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #National Green Tribunal #Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan and A ...

Bharat Exclusive: Salman Khan bails Katrina Kaif out of THIS problem

Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan mourn the death of Veeru Dev ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan consoles a sobbing Kajol

Shuruaat Ka Twist: New poster featuring Chunky Panday and Neena Gupta ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a glam doll as a celebrity judge on Dance India ...

Bharat: Sona Mohapatra lashes out at Salman Khan over his comments on ...

Madhuri Dixit reacts to Ajay Devgn father Veeru Devgan’s demise, wat ...

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D takes Panga with K ...

Mamata Back in Action, Sets Five-Member Panel to Probe Vandalism at Vi ...

In Pics, England vs Afghanistan Warm-up Match

Alapan Bandyopadhyay Made WB Home Secretary a Day After MCC Got Over

Japan to Buy 105 F-35 US Stealth Warplanes, Says Donald Trump

Telangana Sizzles, Ramagundam Hottest at 47.2 Degrees Celsius

Veeru Devgan Passes Away, Serena Williams Meets Royal Baby Archie

As Rahul Schools Gehlot for Keeping His Son Over Cong, Rumblings Surfa ...

Newly-appointed Sikkim Chief Minister P S Golay Announces Five-day Wor ...

German Court Orders Fines for 'Sharia Police' Group

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Sumalatha Ambareesh thanks BJP for su ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 248 points higher, Nifty above 11,900; metal ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

In Varanasi speech, PM-elect Narendra Modi sets agenda for new India, ...

Resident doctor's suicide in Mumbai a grim reminder of how caste bias ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

Naresh Goyal 'escape' bid is thwarted, good; but how did he get on the ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 vs Asus ROG Phone vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Gaming flagsh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.