NGT slams Delhi govt over noise pollution, says action inadequate

The National Green Tribunal on November 20 slammed the Delhi government's awareness activities to tackle noise pollution, saying they were inadequate in terms of quality and quantity. The green panel said that steps should be properly planned and coordinated and an yearly action plan covering different thematic areas of environmental problems needs to be clearly identified.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also said that penalty for bursting crackers needs to be revised.

"The Central Pollution Control Board has suggested that compensation should be 2-3 times for second and third violations accompanied by withdrawal of permission for installation/operation for their equipment," the bench said.

The NGT also rapped the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) over noise pollution and said the progress made by it to control the problem can hardly be held to be adequate.

"We are sorry to record that DPCC has been wholly amiss in performance of its duties. There is no satisfactory data about the action for violations though violations are rampant and widespread which is failure on the part of all the concerned statutory authorities entrusted with the enforcement of law," the bench said.

The tribunal took note of the submission by M P George, representing DPCC, that the requisite equipments will be procured within 60 days and monitoring stations will be set up within the said time.

"In view of the long and continued failures in the past, it becomes necessary to direct that if this is not done even by January 31, 2020, Member Secretary, DPCC and Dr M P George will not be entitled to draw salary till the direction of this tribunal is complied with," the bench said.

It also noted the submission of the special commissioner of police who in his status report assured the tribunal that the requisite equipments will be required by March 2020.

"Accordingly, the Special Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Provisioning and Logistics) will not be entitled to draw salary, if there is non compliance even up to April 1, 2020, till compliance," it said.

The tribunal also directed the CPCB to lay down stringent compensation for tampering with the sound limiters and asked it to submit a compliance report by March 31, 2020, by email.