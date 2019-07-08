App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 06:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT seeks report on waste burning in open at Okhla treatment plant

The tribunal has imposed a complete ban on burning of waste in open places across the country and slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on anyone indulging in bulk waste burning.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to submit a report within a month on the alleged burning of waste in the open at Okhla waste treatment plant.

Open burning of waste releases a variety of toxic pollutants into the air.

The tribunal has imposed a complete ban on burning of waste in open places across the country and slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on anyone indulging in bulk waste burning.

Close

A Jasola resident welfare association has alleged before the tribunal that waste was being burnt in the open at Okhla plant in the presence of its officials and guards.

The association has also submitted photographs to NGT that show waste burning was acutely polluting the air.

Hearing the petition last week, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked DPCC to submit an action-taken report within a month by email. It posted the matter for further hearing on September 24.

Previously, NGT has also held that non-biodegradable waste and non-recyclable plastic should be segregated at landfill sites and used for building roads and embankments.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #environment #India #NGT

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.