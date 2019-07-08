NGT seeks report on waste burning in open at Okhla treatment plant

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to submit a report within a month on the alleged burning of waste in the open at Okhla waste treatment plant.

Open burning of waste releases a variety of toxic pollutants into the air.

The tribunal has imposed a complete ban on burning of waste in open places across the country and slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on anyone indulging in bulk waste burning.

A Jasola resident welfare association has alleged before the tribunal that waste was being burnt in the open at Okhla plant in the presence of its officials and guards.

The association has also submitted photographs to NGT that show waste burning was acutely polluting the air.

Hearing the petition last week, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked DPCC to submit an action-taken report within a month by email. It posted the matter for further hearing on September 24.