App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT seeks report on plea alleging air, noise pollution by diesel generators in Ghaziabad

Air pollution is also affecting the schoolchildren and inhabitants of the area and the diesel is being stored in painting drums in open which is life-threatening, the plea said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The NGT has sought a report from Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) and Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) on a plea alleging air and noise pollution due to use of diesel generator sets in the city.

In a recent hearing, a bench headed by National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel formed a committee comprising of GDA and UPPCB members and sought a report on a plea filed by a retired judge and others.

"With a view to examine the allegation, it will be appropriate to require a factual and action taken report from Ghaziabad Development Authority and UP state pollution control board. The nodal agency will be the state pollution control board for compliance and coordination. The report (should) be furnished to this tribunal within a month by email," the bench said.

Close

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Justice (retired) A K Roopanwal and others alleging that Presidium School and Indirapuram Habitat Centre are using diesel generator sets, creating air and noise pollution in Indirapuram and Ghaziabad in violation of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

related news

Air pollution is also affecting the schoolchildren and inhabitants of the area and the diesel is being stored in painting drums in open which is life-threatening, the plea said.

The matter was listed for further consideration on October 22.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #environment #India #NGT #pollution

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.