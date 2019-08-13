App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 05:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT seeks report on illegal constructions in Tughlakabad extension

The tribunal had earlier formed a joint committee comprising representatives of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and SDMC.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Green Tribunal has directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to submit report on illegal construction in Tughlakabad extension here.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted the submission by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee that directions have been issued for stopping the illegal activities and for imposing compensation.

"Counsel for municipal corporation states that due process has been initiated and electricity and water supply to the illegal structures will be got disconnected within one week and demolition activities will be undertaken with the police help at the earliest. Let a further compliance report in this regard be filed before the next date," the bench said in a recent order.

Close

The tribunal had earlier formed a joint committee comprising representatives of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and SDMC.

related news

As per SDMC, represented by advocate Kush Sharma, the properties are located in unauthorised and unauthorised regularised colonies having no clearance or sanction or approved building plans.

Construction activity needs to abide by the plans, safety codes and requirements as mandated by the respective State Government Agencies/urban local bodies and court strictures, the committee said.

"Construction activity needs to strictly follow the provisions of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016 and the guidelines thereof. Garbage/ wastes/filths were found scattered all around the entire colony creating very unhygienic conditions for living. Appropriate agencies may be directed for garbage collection and maintaining cleanliness in the area," the committee told the NGT.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Nanak Singh, General Secretary, Tuglakabad Bistar seeking action against illegal constructions which have been built without any sanctioned plan in Tughlakabad extension.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #CPCB #India #NGT #SDMC

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.