Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 03:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT seeks info from Bihar govt on dealing with bio-waste at 23,684 hospitals

A bench of Justice R S Rathore and expert member S S Garbyal directed the Executive Director of the State Health Society to be present on October 15 with the information about hospitals and the plan as to how medical waste (bio-waste) is proposed to be taken by the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Bihar government to submit complete details about the units generating bio-medical waste and share as to how does it plan to deal with the trash generated by 23,684 hospitals and nursing homes in the state.

The NGT asked him to file a detailed affidavit on the issue.

"We would like to have the complete details from the Department of Health and Family Welfare as to what is the correct figure in respect of total number of hospitals, those who are compliant and how do the State Government propose to treat bio-medical waste generated by total number of 23,684 hospitals/nursing homes in the State," the bench said.

The green panel was informed that there were 23,684 hospitals, nursing homes and clinics in the state and as on date there are three plants treating bio-medical waste in Bihar, while one another was in the process of being established.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Veterans Forum for Transparency in Public Life seeking execution of October 24, 2017 order of NGT which had directed the state government to prepare a complete inventory of the units generating biomedical waste, its collection and disposal in accordance with Biomedical Waste Rules, 2016.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 03:22 pm

tags #bio-waste #Current Affairs #India #NGT

