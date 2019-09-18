App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT refuses to entertain plea challenging Delhi govt's decision to implement odd-even scheme

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel questioned the maintainability of the plea and "dismissed it as withdrawn".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Green Tribunal on September 18 refused to entertain a plea challenging the decision of the AAP government to implement odd-even road rationing scheme in the national capital from November 4-15.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel questioned the maintainability of the plea and "dismissed it as withdrawn".

"Under which law of the land is this plea maintainable," the bench said.

Close

The plea filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal said CPCB did an assessment of impact of odd-even scheme on air quality of Delhi wherein it was found that during the implementation period, ambient air quality of the city was found to be more deteriorated than the one when the said restriction was not in place.

related news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on September 13 had said the odd-even scheme was part of the seven-point 'Parali Pradushan' (pollution caused by crop stubble burning) action plan that also includes mass distribution of anti-pollution masks, mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads, tree plantation, and special plans for 12 pollution hotspots in Delhi.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 12:47 pm

tags #CPCB #environment #India #odd-even scheme

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.