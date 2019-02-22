App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

NGT refuses permission for registration of new vehicles for garbage disposal

The petitioners had filed the plea under Section 14 of the NGT Act. The bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the application was not maintainable as only a victim of pollution can move a plea under Section 14.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The National Green Tribunal has dismissed a plea seeking review of its order refusing permission for registration of new vehicles of municipal corporations for garbage disposal.

The petitioners had filed the plea under Section 14 of the NGT Act. The bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the application was not maintainable as only a victim of pollution can move a plea under Section 14.

"We have perused the review application which relies upon order dated July 27, 2018 in a group of matters, allowing some of the applications seeking such a direction in the light of an earlier order on the subject.

"However, a perusal of the order dated July 27, 2018 shows that it was made clear that the said order was not to be treated as a precedent in view of finality of orders of the tribunal to the contrary," the bench, also comprising Justices S P Wangdi and K Ramakrishnan, said.

related news

The tribunal noted that it had earlier directed that no commercial diesel vehicle could be registered in Delhi in view of air pollution.

It was made clear that no such application will be entertained in the future, in conflict with the earlier orders, it said.

The green panel said that it cannot pass conflicting orders. Also, the application was not maintainable under Section 14 of the NGT Act.

"Thus, no ground for review has been made out. The review application is dismissed. It is, however, made clear that this order will not debar the review applicant from taking appropriate remedy at an appropriate forum in accordance with the law," the NGT said.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation had filed the review plea seeking tribunal's permission to register 72 new diesel vehicles for collection and transportation of municipal solid waste in Najafgarh.

Due to the existing ban on registration of diesel vehicles, the corporation is facing difficulty in collection, segregation and management of garbage as per solid waste management rules, 2016, the plea said.

The New Delhi Municipal Council and the North Delhi municipal corporation had also filed similar pleas, which were also rejected.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 04:57 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #NGT #Real Estate #vehicles

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.