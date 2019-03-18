App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT raps officials over action plan on noise pollution in Delhi

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the DCP and the SDM are merely avoiding the responsibility and shifting the burden to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) or others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The National Green Tribunal has rapped the police and the district adminstration over their action plan to check noise pollution in West Delhi and termed the ATR as "inaction report".

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the DCP and the SDM are merely avoiding the responsibility and shifting the burden to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) or others.

DCP Deepak Purohit and SDM Nitin Jindal, who were present at NGT, informed the tribunal in their action report that an exclusive website and a helpline were being be developed by DPCC.

It had also been asked to undertake programme of awareness and a separate head has been created for the calls relating to noise pollution.

related news

"We find that the action taken report (ATR) is in fact 'Inaction Report. The DCP and the SDM need to be trained for the job for which they have been appointed. They are merely avoiding the responsibility and shifting the burden to the DPCC or others. It is difficult to accept that only DPCC can create awareness or that only DPCC can create website and DCP and SDM are unfit for the job," the bench said.

The green panel directed the chief secretary and the Police Commissioner to monitor the situation and file a report within a month by e-mail.

It also directed the DCP and SDM to take steps for starting the website within a month and furnish a compliance report.

"It will be open to them to take assistance from any experts but not to shift responsibility. The website should be interactive. Hot spots should be identified and mapped and kept under surveillance. They may take guidance from experts including the DPCC and Central Pollution Control Board to understand their mandate and acquire minimum knowledge required for the job," the bench said.

The tribunal said that violation of noise pollution norms is a criminal offence under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, apart from Sections 268/290/291 IPC and it is mandate of Delhi Police to enforce the law.

Noise free environment is a part of fundamental right to life for the citizens, it said.

"We also direct the three Municipal Corporations in Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Cantonment Board to acquire noise monitoring devices at the earliest. Technical assistance for the purpose can be taken from CPCB/DPCC.

"Awareness programmes may be undertaken by the Joint Committee by coordinating with the Residents Welfare Associations and the educational departments or other volunteers. In the present case, unfortunately the committee has simply avoided its responsibility in this regard by taking the plea that it has asked DPCC to do so. The committee is either not competent or not sincere. The higher authorities are not monitoring their working as expected," NGT said.

The tribunal sought a fresh ATR by the Joint Committee before June 30.

The tribunal had earlier rapped the Delhi government for its failure to check noise pollution in West Delhi and slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh on it for non-compliance of its order.

The green panel had said that neither a dedicated 24 hour helpline nor a public redressal mechanism has been devised for receiving complaints by SMS, telephone or e-mails.

It had also noted that even the DCP and the SDM have not held joint weekly meeting to review the situation.

The green panel on September 27, 2018 had passed a slew of directions and said Delhi Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police and Delhi Pollution Control Committee will be responsible for enforcement of the directions.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Hardeep Singh and others alleging that bars and restaurants in Rajouri Garden area were using loud speakers and DJ systems during weddings, receptions, parties and other functions and causing noise pollution from 10 pm to 6 am.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #National Green Tribunal #NGT

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

China's J-10 Fighter Jets to Take Part in Pakistan's National Day Para ...

A Corporate Theft and Crime Thriller That Gave Andhra Pradesh Poll Cam ...

Arrest Warrant Issued Against Nirav Modi By London Court: Report

Nawada Seat Goes to LJP, Sulking Giriraj Singh Says Must Have Asked BJ ...

RCom, Reliance Jio Terminate Pact for Sale of Telecom Assets

As Pak Foreign Minister Visits Beijing, China Calls 26/11 as One of Th ...

Days After Tezpur MP Resigns, Assam BJP Says Himanta Biswa Sarma Will ...

Napoli 'keeper Ospina Improving After Head Injury Scare

News18 Wrap: Parrikar's Last Rites, Pramod Sawant Set to be Next Goa C ...

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

Hundreds of Indian land laws cause confusion, conflict: Researchers

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

Wall Street lifted by tech stocks; Boeing drags on Dow

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Corporate banks will drive earnings growth for next couple of years, s ...

ULIP: A story of good "investment" product, unfairly judged for its in ...

Netherlands tram shooting: Three dead, nine injured in Dutch city, con ...

Priyanka Gandhi begins 3-day ‘Ganga Yatra’ from Prayagraj, kicks o ...

PNB scam: Nirav Modi likely to be arrested soon as UK's Westminster Co ...

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

Delhi Crime review: Netflix series reconstructs 2012 gang-rape case wi ...

Indian Wells Open: Dominic Thiem’s big game now comes equipped with ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro camera comparison: 48 MP camera blows away the ...

Hiroo Johar's 76th birthday: Karan Johar hosts an intimate birthday ba ...

Taimur Ali Khan feels the Monday Blues at school!

Deepika Padukone's mom, Ujjala talks about a time when her family want ...

Tamannaah Bhatia was completely comfortable working with Sajid Khan

Indian Premier League 2019: Analysing Shah Rukh Khan and Kolkata Knigh ...

Virat Kohli gets into prep mode as IPL 2019 nears

IPL 2019: Five controversies that stunned the cricketing world

Indian Premier League 2019: AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Dinesh Karthi ...

Holi 2019: A glimpse at what Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.