Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 05:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT raps Goa government over delay in finalisation of Coastal Zone Management Plan

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel directed the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) to expedite the matter.

PTI

The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Goa government over delay in finalisation of Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) saying there was continued failure on the part of the state.

“Having regard to the significance of the expeditious action in the matter, we find that there is continued failure on the part of the State of Goa.

“Let the NCSCM expedite the matter. The Secretary, Ministry of Environment and may monitor the same and as far as possible, the whole process may be completed by January 31, 2021,” the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Goa seeking extension of time for finalising Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP).

It was stated that though the State of Goa has taken all steps, delay is being caused by National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM).

The NGT had earlier directed Goa to finalise the plan by January 31, 2020 and said that in view of huge delay having adverse consequences further steps be expedited by other concerned authorities.
tags #Coastal Zone Management Plan #Current Affairs #Goa #India #National Green Tribunal

