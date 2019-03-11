App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT raps AAP govt over ridge demarcation, seeks proper map

The tribunal also warned that in case of failure to prepare a complete and proper map before the next date, it would pass coercive orders against the officials of the Revenue Department.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The National Green Tribunal on Monday rapped the Delhi government over improper depiction of encroachments on forest land in Southern Ridge and sought a proper map giving complete detail. A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore directed the principal secretary of the Revenue Department to have a proper map prepared, under his supervision, by calling all the officials concerned, giving a complete picture about the forest land and encroachments.

"The Revenue Department shall give a complete detail with regard to the khasra number; the total area and the date when such allotments were made. It shall also show as to whether proper approval, in accordance to law, for allotment of forest land had been obtained or not," the bench said.

It also warned that in case of failure to prepare a complete and proper map before the next date, it would pass coercive orders against the officials of the Revenue Department.

"The map and other details on an affidavit of principal secretary, Revenue Department may be filed before three days of the next date of hearing," the bench also comprising expert member Satyawan Singh Garbyal, said while posting the matter for next hearing on April 5.

related news

The tribunal said the map, prepared by the Revenue Department, which has been shown to it, has neither been signed by the official of the Revenue Department, nor is the same authentic as there is no seal of the department.

"As a matter of fact, the marking of encroachment on the said map does not appear to be correct. The department has not prepared the map in a proper manner by first showing the entire forest area in a particular colour, thereafter the encroachments within that area by different colour, any other indications by a separate colour and so on.

"It is rather strange that the Revenue Department has to be suggested/advised by us as to how a map of a particular area is to be prepared wherein different situations are to be indicated," the bench said.

The green panel had earlier slammed the department over varying figures on forest land encroachments in Southern Ridge and said it didn't want 'tamasha' and sought authentic information on the issue.

It had granted a month to the department and the forest officials to inform it about the actual status of encroachments and the time needed for ridge demarcation.

The NGT had earlier summoned the principal chief conservator of forests and the AAP government's revenue secretary to inform it about the reasons for delay in demarcation of forest land in Southern Ridge here.

The green panel had directed the principal chief conservator of forests to file an affidavit stating how much time would be needed to take the possession of demarcated forest land in the Southern Ridge area here.

The tribunal was hearing a bunch of pleas filed by South Delhi resident Sonya Ghosh and others against encroachments on forest land in the Southern Ridge area and seeking their removal.

The NGT had directed the Delhi government to adhere to the time schedule and expeditiously carry out demarcation of the area falling within their limits.

It had said the city government was frustrating the orders of the green panel on one pretext or another and showing "disdainful conduct" in the matter.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #National Green Tribunal

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Returning Hero Zinedine Zidane to Replace Solari at Madrid - Reports

Parineeti Chopra Asked If She Will Tie the Knot Next After Cousin Priy ...

Rahul Gandhi's ‘Masood Azhar ji’ Barb Triggers War of Words Betwee ...

Seat Sharing With Congress Likely to be Finalised by March 13 or 14, S ...

Pakistan Foreign Minister Briefs US About Steps Taken To De-escalate T ...

KCR to Launch LS Campaign From February 17, TRS Candidate List to be ...

Govt Cuts BT Cotton Seed Price by Rs 10 Per Packet; Royalty to Monsant ...

Trickster Promises Ranji Selection, Dupes Aspiring Cricketers of Sever ...

Special Flight to Take Mediators to Ground Zero in Ayodhya Tomorrow, M ...

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Not too worried about US-India trade relations, says BofA's Brian Moyn ...

Hiring activity sees 16% growth in February

Social media do's and don'ts for candidates, parties

Closing Bell: Markets end at 6-month high, Sensex above 37,000; midcap ...

Talks of more stimulus and liquidity amid fears of global slowdown lif ...

BJP now has better prospects considering the events of last month, say ...

Premature to call current market gains as pre-election rally, says Sau ...

Demonetisation: Who will connect the missing dots in Narendra Modi gov ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Battered passport, damaged book among items ...

Congress' indecision may make BJP's return 'possible' as national secu ...

Captain Marvel is no Wonder Woman; Brie Larson's superhero draws stren ...

Threat to prosecute The Hindu under Official Secrets Act is silly, unl ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United Football ...

Ananya Birla 'hits' back at a troll in style but a copy check would ha ...

Nirbhaya Revisited: Netflix's Delhi Crime is a critical reality of wom ...

Exclusive: Anu Malik thrilled about Shankar Mahadevan's Padma Shri

Photograph EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's poor time management irks ...

Netflix's Delhi Crime: Nirbhaya, India's Daughter and how the perpetra ...

Padma Awards 2019: Prabhu Deva deserves the honour, says Varun Dhawan

Ahead of the Kalank teaser, stills featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt ...

Padma Awards 2019: Indian sportspersons who are recipients of the hono ...

Gully Boy 2: Zoya Akhtar all charged to make a sequel of Ranveer Singh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.