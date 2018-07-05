App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 01:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT notice to Tamil Nadu, state Pollution Board over closure of Sterlite copper plant at Tuticorin

The green panel also permitted the state govt to file a statement questioning the maintainability of Vedanta's plea.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) today sought response from the Tamil Nadu government and the State Pollution Control Board on a plea moved by metals and mining giant Vedanta Ltd challenging the state government's order to permanently close the Sterlite copper plant at Tuticorin.

A bench headed by Acting NGT Chairperson Justice Jawad Rahim issued notices to the state government and the pollution board while seeking their responses before July 18.

The green panel also permitted the state govt to file a statement questioning the maintainability of Vedanta's plea.

The Tamil Nadu government had ordered the pollution board to seal and "permanently" close the group's copper plant following violent protests over pollution concerns.

In April, the Tamil Nadu pollution control board rejected Sterlite's plea to renew the Consent To Operate, saying the company did not comply with the stipulated conditions, following which the government issued a permanent closure order on May 28.

The plea has sought permission to operate the unit and also a direction to declare as unlawful and illegal the exercise of powers by the Tamil Nadu government in passing the order dated May 28 purporting to exercise powers under section 18(1)(b) of the Water Act.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 01:30 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Vedanta Ltd

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.