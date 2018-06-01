NGT imposes 1 lakh fine on DDA

The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for not starting work on laying a pipeline to supply treated sewage water for gardening in a South Delhi colony and slapped a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on it for the delay.

A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore noted that despite its October 2017 order, the DDA has not initiated the work till date.

"There was sufficient time since the month of October 2017 for the DDA to have done the needful in compliance to the directions issued by the tribunal on October 26, 2017. Therefore, we direct compensation of amount of Rs 1 lakh to be paid by the DDA which shall be deposited with the NGT Legal Aid.

"We make it clear that directions issued to DDA be complied with within four weeks from today. The concerning officer of DDA shall remain present before the tribunal on the next date of hearing," the bench said.

The tribunal also directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to ensure supply of treated water for the purpose of gardening.

The tribunal had earlier directed the civic authorities to file an action taken report on making a pipeline operational to supply treated sewage water for gardening in Vasant Kunj here.

The tribunal had earlier prohibited the residents, DDA, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and DJB from using fresh water for gardening purposes.

The counsel for DJB had earlier told the bench that there was a sewage treatment plant in Vasant Kunj in south Delhi from where treated sewage water can be provided to the residents for the purpose.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by retired Rear Admiral A P Revi seeking directions for supply of treated sewage water in Vasant Kunj for gardening and other purposes so that they do not have to use fresh water.

The plea had said that treated water should be used for maintenance of greenery in the Vasant Kunj area.