you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 06:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT expresses concern over implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules in Delhi

The green panel said it was extremely dissatisfied with the solid waste management in the city and the AAP government cannot just lie back and shun its responsibilities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The National Green Tribunal on Monday expressed concern over the implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 in the national capital, saying the situation was highly unsatisfactory.

The green panel said it was extremely dissatisfied with the solid waste management in the city and the AAP government cannot just lie back and shun its responsibilities.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said there was a serious need for a review at every level to implement the Solid Waste Management Rules and noted that the condition of sewage network was very bad and there was "absolute apathy" on part of authorities.

"People are dying because of pollution, there is no proper policy, please devote some time... we have not yet come across any good officer or counsel for Delhi who understands the cause," the bench observed.

It also voiced concern over illegal banquets and marriage halls and said they are violating norms and causing pollution by organising weddings and other functions without permission.

The tribunal said that functioning of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) is very unsatisfactory and it has to depend on Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) every time for data and reports.

During the hearing, the Delhi chief secretary told the bench that the government was taking sincere steps to implement rules and organise training programmes to sensitise its employees.

He said individual accountability of officers would be fixed and they would prosecute the erring officials.

The officer told the NGT that the waste lying unattended at waste plants would be disposed and land allotted for the same.

The tribunal had earlier slammed authorities for failing to act on reducing solid waste and asked chief secretaries of all states and Union territories to appear before it with status reports of their actions and immediate future plans.

It had noted that India generates over 1,50,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day, with Mumbai being the world's fifth most waste generating city.

It had asked all states to display on their websites and portals of their pollution control boards the progress made in complying with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 and Bio-Medical Waste management Rules, 2016.

It had also directed states and UTs to constitute in every district a special task force having three members — one each nominated by the district magistrate, the superintendent of police, and the regional officer of the state pollution control.

The tribunal was hearing a petition seeking compliance of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 06:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #National Green Tribunal

