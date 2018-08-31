NGT directs UP forest department to submit report on tree felling in Noida sector 91

The National Green Tribunal today directed Uttar Pradesh forest department to submit report on the allegations of an NGO that 3,000 trees were felled for construction of Biodiversity park in Noida sector 91.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the Gautam Budh Nagar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) to verify the allegations levelled by the NGO, Social Action for Forest and Environment (SAFE).

The tribunal has posted the matter for consideration on November 14.

Advocate Sanjay Upadhyay, appearing for the NGO, told the bench that construction activity, including pathways and RCC roads, has been started at the Biodiversity Park without obtaining consent under the Section 25 and 26 of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Section 21 of Air(Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

The NGO claimed that although the DFO granted permission to the Noida Authority only for removal of the Eucalyptus trees, the Authority ordered a private contractor for removal of 3000 trees of different species which is violation of the permission granted under the UP Trees Protection Act, 1976, and hence, the permission is liable to be quashed.

The plea, filed through advocates Saliq Shafique and Upma Bhattacharjee, also claimed that Noida Authority was extracting groundwater for the construction activity without seeking permission from Central Ground Water Authority.

The NGO has sought prohibition on further felling of trees at the Biodiversity Park site and plantation of ten times the number of trees felled by the Authority in and around the site.

The Noida Authority plans to develop a Biodiversity park on a parcel of land measuring about 75 acres in Sector 91, Noida. The Authority has mandated it to be developed as "Noida Biodiversity Park" as per the Master Plan.

The Eucalyptus plantation existing at the site which was done 28-30 years back is near the end of its life span and many of the trees have fallen off on their own, leaving large barren patches. Over 80 species of native and naturalised tree species and over 120 species of shrubs, herbs and other plants are proposed to replace them.