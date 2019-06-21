App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 06:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT directs north corporation to take action against encroachments in Rohini

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel ordered the municipal corporation to keep vigil in the area and ensure that there are no encroachments.

The National Green Tribunal has directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to take action against encroachments and illegal car workshops in Rohini here.

The tribunal had earlier sought a report from the NDMC which informed it that necessary action has been taken for removing the encroachments and impounding the vehicles, and letter has been written to the concerned SHO to keep vigil and not to allow re-encroachment in the area.

The green panel asked the corporation to continue further action of maintaining vigil against encroachments and illegal activities in accordance with the law.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Shivani alleging that illegal workshops are being run for car repairing and other activities at Naharpur Village, Pocket E-2, Sector-7 in Rohini.

It alleged that though the municipal corporation of Rohini zone took some action but that was inadequate and the problem continues in spite of order of the Delhi High Court.

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 06:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #National Green Tribunal #North Delhi Municipal Corporation

