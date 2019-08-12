NGT directs HSPCB to evolve mechanism to recover penalty from polluting industries

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to review its mechanism for calculating environment compensation to be recovered from the polluting industries.

The assessment of compensation should be prompt and there should be no delay in punitive action in case of environmental damage caused by pollution, it said.

"Let HSPCB review its mechanism and evolve a mechanism where calculation is made as soon as pollution is detected. If for final compensation time is taken, interim compensation may be filed promptly," said a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel.

NGT was hearing a plea filed by Bandhua Mukti Morcha seeking action against pollution caused by ready mix concrete plant, ceramic plant and underground water extraction plant at Mangar village area of Faridabad.

The tribunal had earlier sought a report from the Central Pollution Control Board and state pollution control board.

The report submitted before the bench said that pollution was taking place and the NGT sought an affidavit to be filed about the recovery of environment compensation.

The affidavit states that environment compensation will be assessed by an Expert Committee. Since the matter is pending for more than eight months, the compensation assessment should have been prompt. Once the formula is available, clerical calculation should not require a mechanism where prompt action is possible," the tribunal noted.