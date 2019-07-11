App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 08:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT directs Haryana to reduce 'leisurely' timeline for waste-to-energy plant installation

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that the waste-to-energy plant is proposed to be installed for towns falling in the Rohtak cluster by December, 2021.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Haryana government to instal the waste-to-energy plant in Rohtak cluster before December 2021, calling the proposed timeline "leisurely".

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that the waste-to-energy plant is proposed to be installed for towns falling in the Rohtak cluster by December, 2021.

The tribunal, however, said such "leisurely" timeline is not only in conflict with the rules but also at the cost of the environment.

Close

"The timeline proposed is in conflict with the statutory timelines under the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016. If such longer timeline is permitted unconditionally, the result will be that damage to the environment will continue," the bench said.

related news

"Accordingly, we direct the Haryana chief secretary to take remedial steps so that timeline of December 2021 for waste to energy plant is appropriately preponed. The Chief Secretary may indicate progress in this regard in the next report to be furnished to this tribunal," it said.

It also directed the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to take initiative in consultation with the Central Pollution Control Board and other experts for specifying mechanism to engage the service providers and indicate range of rates which may obviate the need for any time consuming process.

"Service providers may be identified for waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal of waste (including Plastic Waste, Biomedical waste and Construction and Demolition waste) and remedying Legacy waste disposal sites on the pattern of Government e-market place. The MoHUA may furnish its report by e-mail," the tribunal said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Haryana resident Jagdish Kumar seeking restoration of a site where garbage was dumped as it was creating air pollution, affecting public health.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 08:08 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Haryana #India #National Green Tribunal

