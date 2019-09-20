NGT directs DPCC to submit report on plea alleging pollution by factory in R K Puram

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the DPCC to provide the action taken report within a month.
The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit a report on a plea alleging sound and air pollution by a wooden bed factory in the residential area of R K Puram area.
A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the DPCC to provide the action taken report within a month.
"Let the DPCC look into the matter, take appropriate action in accordance with law and furnish a factual and action taken report in the matter within one month by email. A copy of this order, along with the complaint, be sent to the DPCC by e-mail for compliance," the bench said.
The green panel reiterated that its order was binding as a decree of court and non-compliance was actionable by way of punitive action including prosecution, in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.
The matter is posted for hearing on January 8, 2020.
The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Vijender Singh seeking action against operation of unauthorised wooden bed factory in residential area of Mohammadpur village in R K Puram.The plea alleged that the factory was causing sound and air pollution by use of thinner and other chemicals for polishing furniture which is a threat to the environment.