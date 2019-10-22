NGT directs DPCC to submit report on 5,000 illegal e-waste processing units in Delhi NCR

The NGT has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to submit a report on a plea alleging that 5,000 illegal e-waste processing units are operating in and around Delhi as per a study undertaken by an NGO. A bench headed by National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel sought an action taken report within a month by e-mail.

"Let the DPCC in coordination with the District Magistrates of East and North East Delhi with regard to the area in Delhi and the Uttar Pradesh State PCB and District Magistrate, Ghaziabad with regard to the area in District Ghaziabad furnish a factual and action taken report within one month by e-mail at judicial-ngt@gov.in," the bench said.

The tribunal directed that a copy of this order be sent to the DPCC, District Magistrates East and North East Delhi, Uttar Pradesh state pollution control board and the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad by email.

The matter is listed for next hearing on December 23.

The NGT order came after taking note of a news article which said that 5,000 illegal e-waste processing units are operating in and around Delhi as per study undertaken by Toxic Link.

The hotspots are located in Northeastern and Eastern parts of Delhi, including Seelampur (Shahadra), Mustafabad (North East Delhi), Behta Hazipur and Lone (Ghaziabad).

Waste is sold to the said units by dismantlers and recyclers, it said.

"Over 5,000 illegal e-waste processing units employing approximately 50,000 people continue to operate in violation of environmental norms in the capital, a study by think tank Toxic Link has revealed. The study has found that these units operate in 15 “informal hotspots” in Delhi.

"According to the study titled 'Informal E-waste Recycling in Delhi: Unfolding impact of two years of e-waste (Management) Rules 2016', the hotspots are located in the Northeastern and Eastern part of Delhi, including Seelampur (Shahdara), Mustafabad (North East Delhi), Behta Hazipur and Loni (Ghaziabad), among other places," the news article said.

It said that Seelampur, Mustafabad, Behta Hazipur and Loni in Ghaziabad account for about 57 per cent, 15 per cent, 9 per cent and 10 per cent of all e-waste informal processing units. Many have been operating for about three decades.