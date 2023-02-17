 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NGT directs Delhi government to pay Rs 2,232-crore fine for improper management of solid and liquid waste

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 08:58 PM IST

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi government to pay Rs 2,232 crore as environmental compensation for improper waste management.

The tribunal observed that compliance with environmental norms on waste management has to be accorded the priority it deserves and it is high time that the authorities concerned realised their duty to the law in this regard and citizens.

Taking note of a report submitted by the Delhi chief secretary, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel said there were gaps in the management of solid and liquid waste in the national capital.

"On the pattern of compensation awarded in respect of other states (at the rate of Rs 2 crore per million litres per day (MLD) of untreated sewage and Rs 300 per tonne of untreated legacy waste), a compensation of Rs 3,132 crore is liable to be levied on the Delhi government -- Rs 990 crore for solid waste and Rs 2,142 crore for liquid waste," the bench, also comprising judicial members Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, along with expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad, said.