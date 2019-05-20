NGT directs DDA to submit report on 'Neela Hauz' lake

The National Green Tribunal directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to furnish action taken report on rejuvenation of the 'Neela Hauz' lake in South Delhi. A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the DDA to submit the report within a month.

The green panel said conservation of a water body is essential for the environment as it helps in recharging ground water and maintaining microclimate in the area.

"The DDA must take necessary steps by way of fencing and preventing dumping of waste. Accordingly, we are of the view that a factual and action taken report needs to be taken from the DDA. Let such report be furnished by the DDA within a month by e-mail at ngt.filing@gmail.com. A copy of this order, along with the newspaper report be sent to the DDA by e-mail for compliance," the bench said.

The matter is posted for next hearing on August 13.

The tribunal's order came after taking note of the newspaper report which said the 'Neela Hauz' lake is becoming a dumping ground.

Waste so dumped is being retrieved daily by the DDA but no preventive or remedial action against illegal dumping is being taken which adversely affects conservation of lake, it said.

"As the lake lies on Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, commuters just park their vehicles on the side of the road and dump waste directly into the waterbody. This ranges from municipal solid waste, plastic bags and bottles, glass to puja material and often includes biomedical waste like syringes, according to officials of the DDA," the report said.