you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 06:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT directs CPCB to decide on brick manufacturer's plea

A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore asked the apex pollution monitoring body to look into the contention raised by the applicant and take necessary action.

PTI
The National Green Tribunal on Monday directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to expeditiously decide on a plea by a brick manufacturer in Ghaziabad to operate their kilns on the ground that it was environment friendly.

A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore asked the apex pollution monitoring body to look into the contention raised by the applicant and take necessary action.

"We direct the CPCB to look into and expeditiously decide the issue in respect of the technology suggested by the applicant herein and in case it is found technically appropriate, approval of the Ministry of Environment and Forests be taken at the earliest," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by 'Zila Ghaziabad Ent Nirmata Samiti' seeking that applicant association may be directed to operate their brick kilns in the existing fixed Chimney Bull's Trench Kiln (FCBTK) technology which uses mustard husk as fuel.

The applicant has submitted that the technology being used by the association is better and does not cause any health hazards.

The plea also said that the technology suggested by the applicant has been considered by the CPCB and some information with regard to the said technology has been mentioned in their letter dated March 1 and sought approval of MoEF so as to allow the CPCB to modify its earlier direction.

The CPCB on June 27, 2017 had issued direction that all the brick kilns operating without permission and valid consent from state pollution control boards, not meeting prescribed norms be closed down with immediate effect.

"All the moving area around the main brick kiln should be paved with the bricks to minimise the fugitive dust emissions from the brick kilns operations. This condition should be incorporate in the consent condition while granting the consent by the respective state board," the CPCB had said.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 06:38 pm

