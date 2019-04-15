App
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 06:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT directs committee to submit action taken report on Nainital Lake

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the committee comprising representatives of the Uttarakhand State Pollution Control Board, Nainital district magistrate and secretary, Urban Development to submit the report within two months by email.

The National Green Tribunal has sought an action taken report from a committee against alleged illegal constructions in the catchment area of the Nainital Lake in Uttarakhand.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the committee comprising representatives of the Uttarakhand State Pollution Control Board, Nainital district magistrate and secretary, Urban Development to submit the report within two months by email.

"Before we consider the matter further, we find it necessary to obtain a factual and an action taken report from a joint committee...The nodal agency for compliance and coordination will be the district magistrate, Nainital. We may also make reference to requiring a carrying capacity conducted. A copy of this order be sent to the Uttarakhand State Pollution Control Board, District Magistrate, Nainital and Secretary, Urban Development by email," the bench said.

The tribunal directed the applicant, NGO Friends to furnish a set of papers each to the Uttarakhand State Pollution Control Board, District Magistrate, Nainital and secretary, Urban Development and file an affidavit of service within a week.

The NGO had approached the tribunal against alleged illegal constructions around the lake and claimed that such constructions result in landslides, reduce the lake's capacity and increase soil erosion.

It also alleged that constructions are beyond the carrying capacity of Nainital town and as a result of it, water level of the lake has gone down and recharge of ground water is also affected.

"Notwithstanding this alarming situation, authorities concerned are allowing big commercial structures, multi-storey group housing buildings, flats, etc. in different parts of the town flouting directions of the Supreme Court.

"Even after the directions of the apex court, maps have been approved for residential purposes, but later such accommodations have been used for commercial purposes like hotels and guest houses and this violation is still going on at many places in Nainital," the plea said.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 06:55 pm

