you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 04:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT cancels its 2020 summer vacations to make up for Corona-led lockdown losses



PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday announced cancellation of its summer vacation for 2020 to make up for its working days' losses due to the country's 40-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

The tribunal said during the lockdown announced by the government, as part of the measures to contain the COVID-19 spread, the NGT restricted its work only to hearing of urgent matters, allowing its staff to work from home.

Noting the extension of the lockdown till May 3 on Tuesday, the NGT said, "In order to make up for the loss of the working hours due to the extraordinary situation that has so arisen and to obviate the hardship faced by lawyers and litigants during this period, the competent authority has been pleased to modify the NGT Calendar."

Accordingly, the NGT's summer vacations as scheduled for the month of June 2020, has been cancelled, the NGT said in a statement.



Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

"The NGT would be fully functional for the whole month of June 2020, save for Saturdays, Sundays and Gazetted Holidays, it added.

The NGT registry shall be functioning on all Saturdays as well, except second Saturday, the tribunal said.

"This shall be subject to further modification, if and when fresh directions are issued by the government," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3, saying it is very necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a televised address to the nation, Modi said the lockdown's provisions will be strictly enforced in coming days to ensure that the virus does not spread to new areas.

The prime minister said detailed guidelines on implementation of the new lockdown will be announced on Wednesday.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 04:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #National Green Tribunal

