NGT allows DMRC to construct bridge on Yamuna flood plains for Phase - IV project

The National Green Tribunal has allowed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to construct a bridge on the Yamuna flood plains under Phase-IV of the project. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel passed the order after noting the recommendations of the Principal Committee which said that the project can be approved subject to certain conditions.

The tribunal does not have any assistance to any rival viewpoints to deal with the present issue so as to go into any possible objection to legality - substantive or procedural, it said.

"Having regard to the nature of the project and opinion of the Principal Committee, we do not see any prima facie objection to the project. The same must, however, comply with legal requirements and procedures," said the bench, also comprising Justice S P Wangdi.

To ensure further environmental safeguards for river Yamuna and its flood plains on account of such activities in future, besides individual evaluation of such projects on environmental yardstick, cumulative impact assessment (CIA) is required to be carried out, it said.

CIA would be able to capture holistic picture in terms of impact of such future developmental activities and the required mitigation measures, it added.

"The Principal Committee may also consider setting up of artificial wetlands, bio-diversity parks and other necessary mitigation measures, including phyto-remediation at the mouth of drains leading to the river, at the cost of project proponents. The study may be got conducted by Principal Committee, by apportioning the cost amongst project proponents based on quantum of development and their environmental footprints," the bench said.

The Principal Committee had recommended that all the construction activities should be carried out by DMRC with minimum effect on the flood plains.

"Restoration of the flood plain that may be impacted adversely or otherwise by the construction of bridge alignment in the Yamuna flood plain/ pillars. The muck/debris generated should be disposed off scientifically and no dumping shall be allowed on the flood plains. Compensation of the trees to be cut during construction/ operational phase of the project to be carried out by DMRC without fail," the committee said.

The lawyer appearing for the DMRC referred to the Supreme Court's order which said that phase-IV of Delhi Metro project be implemented without delay.