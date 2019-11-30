Nexus between BJP, hoarders responsible for rocketing onion prices: AAP

The AAP on Saturday blamed an alleged nexus between BJP and hoarders for the sharp increase in onion prices and asked the Centre why it was not taking steps to reduce the inflation.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also asked the Centre the reason behind selling onion to Delhi government at a higher rate when NAFED has proposed a subsidised price.

Struggling to cool prices amid a soaring demand, the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has sought Centre's help to make onions available at subsidised rates.