App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2019 06:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nexus between BJP, hoarders responsible for rocketing onion prices: AAP

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also asked the Centre the reason behind selling onion to Delhi government at a higher rate when NAFED has proposed a subsidised price.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The AAP on Saturday blamed an alleged nexus between BJP and hoarders for the sharp increase in onion prices and asked the Centre why it was not taking steps to reduce the inflation.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also asked the Centre the reason behind selling onion to Delhi government at a higher rate when NAFED has proposed a subsidised price.

Struggling to cool prices amid a soaring demand, the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has sought Centre's help to make onions available at subsidised rates.

Close
The Delhi government has claimed that NAFED has proposed to sell onions at Rs 60 per kg in the city.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 30, 2019 06:23 pm

tags #AAP #onion prices

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.