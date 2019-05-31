Next Parliament session from June 17

The dates of the session were discussed at the first cabinet meeting of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which was sworn in on May 30.
The budget session of Parliament is likely to be held from June 17 till July 26, in which regular budget will be presented, a senior official said on May 31.
The interim budget for the year 2019-20 was presented by then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1, 2019.
First Published on May 31, 2019 07:49 pm