App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 07:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Next meeting of PM-led panel to pick new CBI chief on February 1: Mallikarjun Kharge

The last meeting of the panel took place on January 24 but it remained "inconclusive".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The next meeting of the selection committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to pick a new CBI director will take place on Friday, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also member of the panel, said Wednesday.

The last meeting of the panel took place on January 24 but it remained "inconclusive".

"The next meeting of the panel on selection of the CBI chief will take place on February 1 at around 6 PM," Kharge told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads the three-member panel with Kharge and Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as its members.

In the last meeting, Kharge had sought details of dossiers of all the eligible officers for the post.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 07:20 pm

tags #CBI #Current Affairs #India #Mallikarjun Kharge

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.