Next EV policy to focus on enhancing charging infra: Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra

Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra has said the next electric vehicle policy will be focussed on enhancing the charging infrastructure and expanding the financing basket for rolling out purchase incentives.

The Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, 2020, expired on August 8 and was extended by the Delhi government.

Addressing a summit on clean transport organised by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) along with the Indian G20 Secretariat on Monday, Kundra said the government will now go in for an electrification target under which 80 per cent of the bus fleet would be electric by 2025.

He said that the newer vehicle segment that could be targeted in the next EV policy could be light and medium-duty trucks or goods vehicles that are into intra-city operations.

"For instance, garbage tippers or tankers or even school buses could be thought of," he said at the event.