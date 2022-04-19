English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Next Army chief Lt Gen Manoj Pande has family roots in Nagpur, son serving in IAF

    Currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, he will become the first commander from the Corps of Engineers to take charge of the 1.3-million-strong force as the position has been held so far by officers from infantry, artillery and armoured regiments.

    PTI
    April 19, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST
    Lt Gen Manoj Pande (Image: ANI)

    Lt Gen Manoj Pande (Image: ANI)

    Lt Gen Manoj C Pande, who has been appointed the 29th Chief of the Army Staff, hails from Nagpur and members of his family are connected with the defence forces, while his academician-father retired from the Nagpur university and the mother worked in the All India Radio.

    Lt Gen Pande will succeed General MM Naravane, whose tenure ends on April 30.

    Currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, he will become the first commander from the Corps of Engineers to take charge of the 1.3-million-strong force as the position has been held so far by officers from infantry, artillery and armoured regiments.

    Col Abhay Patwardhan (retd), who has met Lt Gen Pande a couple of times in Nagpur, told PTI on Monday that the latter did his initial schooling from the city and has a lot of acquaintances in Nagpur.

    He described Lt Gen Pande, who was born on May 6, 1962, as a "very capable officer" who has the ability to become the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) also.

    Close

    Related stories

    A senior journalist, who knows his family, said Lt Gen Pande's father, C G Pande, lives in Nagpur.

    C G Pande was a consulting psychotherapist and retired as the Head of the Department (Psychology) of the Nagpur university, while Lt Gen Pande's mother late Prema was a popular announcer and host with the All India Radio, he said.

    Lt Gen Pande's youngest brother Sanket Pande also was in the Indian Army and retired as a Colonel. His other brother, Ketan Pande, and his wife live abroad, the journalist said.

    Lt Gen Pande's wife Archana is a homemaker, while son Akshay is an officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF), he added.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Manoj Pande
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 07:34 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.