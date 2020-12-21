News18FarmReformLawsSurvey: 53% respondents support legislation; 56% say farmers should end protest

Nearly 70 percent respondents welcomed the provision which gives farmers the choice to sell their produce outside APMC mandis.

A survey by News18 on Centre's three farm reform laws has found that the people support the legislation and the farmers should now end the protests that have drawn attention and concern alike from across the country.

Farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm reform laws at various border points in Delhi has been ongoing for over three weeks. Previous five rounds of talks between the government and the unions failed to end the deadlock with the farmers insisting on the repeal of the three laws.

The government has proposed to make necessary amendments on at least seven issues, including providing a written assurance to the farmers on the existing minimum support price (MSP) but the unions rejected the proposal.

News18 conducted a survey to gauge public opinion of the protest.

The survey, which featured respondents from 14 states and Union Territories, revealed that 53.6 percent of people support the new farm reform laws, while 30.6 are against it.

Over 56 percent respondents said that it is time for farmers to end the protest against three agriculture reform laws and remaining 43.40 percent believe that the agitation must continue. Over 76 percent of respondents from Delhi, 63.64 percent from Punjab, and 80.56 percent from Maharashtra want the protests to be called off.

When asked if they thought the protest is politically motivated, 48.71 percent of those surveyed said yes, while 32.59 percent said no and 18.70 percent said they are not sure.

Nearly 70 percent respondents welcomed the provision which gives farmers the choice to sell their produce outside APMC mandis. The highest number of respondents from North India (69.81 percent) believe that farmers can get a better price for their produce because of wider choice enabled by the new farm reform laws.

On farmers' demand of a complete repeal of the agri laws, 52 percent respondents said that protesting farmers should compromise, while 47 percent said they backed the withdrawal of laws.

Over 66 percent respondents agreed with government's decision to bring ordinance banning stubble burning, while 33 percent supported protesters' demand seeking withdrawal of the ordinance.