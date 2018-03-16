News18 Rising India Summit LIVE: PM Modi says govt to invest Rs 1 lakh crore to improve education

Live now
Mar 16, 2018 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PM Modi now leaves the venue.
PM Modi concludes speech.
Government will invest nearly Rs 1 lakh crore to improve education in India, says PM Modi
India is now contributing nearly 7 times the amount it contributed earlier to the world economy, says PM Modi.
In 2014, our tax system was viewed as unfriendly but now that is changing, says PM Modi, adding that GST has now eased the tax burden for a lot of people.
India is now one of the leading emerging market performers, says PM Modi, adding that it is now also one of the most favoured investment destinations for foreign investors.
We are performing extremely well on all economic indicators as a country, says PM Modi.
When Indian citizens needed saving in Yemen, we not only saved them but we saved citizens of 48 other countries across the world, says PM Modi.
India is now a part of various global defence alliances, says PM Modi.
We have decided to completely get rid of Tuberculosis in the country by 2025, says PM Modi, adding that he is confident that India will achieve this.
India has now started repeatedly raising the subject of terrorism, black money and corruption at international forums, says PM Modi.
Through the International Solar Alliance, more than 60 countries have come together to implement the Delhi Solar Agenda, says PM Modi.
Compared to 2014, almost double the number of heads of state and senior foreign dignitaries now visit India, says PM Modi.
People now really believe that in the 21st century, India will be able to break loose of its shackles and baggage and move forward, says PM Modi.
We are now moving from network failures to a net exporter of power, says PM Modi.
There was a time when the power ministry, renewable energy ministry and the coal ministry did not know what the other was doing, says PM Modi. Now they are working as one unit.
We have undertaken many initiatives to improve availability of nutritious food to women and children in India, says PM Modi. Only if they eat well will they be healthy, he adds.
If the number of medical professionals increases, the affordability and accesability of healthcare will also increase, says PM Modi
We have started various new educational institutions, and the number of seats available for every course have increase significantly, says PM Modi.
Immunisation cover, which was as low as 1% before we took office, is now at 6%, says PM Modi.
Healthcare needs to be preventive, but it also needs to be affordable, says PM Modi. We have addressed this issue as well; over 3,000 public health clinics have been started across the country since we came to power.
We have laid a lot of stress on the immunisation programme, says PM Modi.
We have electrified over 16,000 of the 18,000 villages in the country that did not have electricity since 1947, says PM Modi.
In the last four years, we have doubled the number of public toilets to around 13 crore toilets, says PM Modi.
We know very well that a healthy life cannot be led without cleanliness, says PM Modi.
Healthcare has been a primary focus of the government, says PM Modi. Our effort has been 'No silos, only solutions', he adds.
Our government believes that we can't manage what we can't measure, says PM Modi. We want to measure, manage and convert it into a mass movement, he adds.
Rising India's message will be heard when people start thinking 'Isolation to integration', says PM Modi.
We are constructing 12 new airports out of which 6 are in the North East, says PM Modi.
My government is looking to bridge the development gap that the country is now seeing, says PM Modi.