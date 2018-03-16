News18 Rising India Summit Live: KKR's Sanjay Nayar says Indians need to start saving more

Live now
Mar 16, 2018
Unless you localise an issue, take the issue of ease of doing business down to the grassroot levels, manufacturing can never improve, says Suresh Prabhu.
The whole role of the government would now be to facilitate an increase in manufacturing and bringing in the investment necessary to do so, says Suresh Prabhu.
Deep Kalra says India has taken the message of Athithi Devo Bhava (a guest is equal to God) too literally. It is now easier as a foreign company to do business in India, he adds.
We have no dearth of brain power, says Deep Kalra of Makemytrip. Most big companies in the world are now run by Indians, but somehow we have not managed to come up with products that are commensurate to that, he adds.
The country has to figure out a way to increase its real savings, says Sanjay Nayar. Apart from consumption, people should also save and invest actively, Nayar says.
Sanjay Nayar says private savings are going down and the government is dis-saver as well.
Sanjay Nayar of KKR India says that even though he shares the bullishness of the other panelists, the only thing India has going for it is consumption. He adds that no economy can be built solely on consumption.
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal says that large PSU companies should not given to one entity or businessman. The company can be run by its CEOs and owned by the public, with the government still holding a minor stake.
You cannot point out a single country in the world where development has happened and there has never been an NPA problem, says Rajnish Kumar.
When you enter any airport in India, when you drive on a highway, or when you feel the power situation is comfortable, please don't forget to leave a thank you note for bankers, says Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India.
Rajnish Kumar says that ownership of a company should not matter. There are PSUs that are great companies and then there are PSUs that are not so great, he says, adding that the same is true for the private sector.
WTO has not taken any action on some countries that have seen their per capita GDP increase by over USD 1,000 for three consecutive years but it is pulling up India right now, Suresh Prabhu says. WTO has a rule saying that countries that meet the above-mentioned criteria cannot give export subsidies any more.
We are coming up with a new industrial policy that aims at increasing the share of manufacturing in overall GDP, says Suresh Prabhu.
India's GDP has been dominated by services rather than agriculture or manufacturing, says Suresh Prabhu. There are some structural issues involved in the process but there is no doubt that manufacturing needs to be stepped up, he adds.
We are still producing too small and not reaching global markets, says Amitabh Kant. He adds that we need new laws to facilitate better manufacturing and exports.
The next panel discussion is now getting underway. The panelists are now on the stage.
Have approved 38 proposals for the floating jetty project in Mumbai, says Gadkari.
We are looking to reduce travel by sea from Mumbai to Mandwa to 17 minutes and we are building a road from South Mumbai to Alibaug that will alow travellers to get there in 35-40 minutes, instead of the two or three hours it currently takes, Gadkari says.
We made sure that they got every bit of funding that was promised and the state needed but if there is no work done on the ground, that is not our problem, says Piyush Goyal. The government has decided that special status cannot be given to most states.
We have executed every single promise we ever made to Andhra Pradesh, says Piyush Goyal. Even if it was not possible to give the state special status, we made sure that they still got the money given to special status states through other avenues, he adds.
The stage is set as the the who's who of India's leadership will discuss the future prospects of the country at the Rising India Summit.
Not possible to give special status to the state, says Gadkari.
Since Andhra Pradesh was split into two states, Andhra Pradesh has seen its highway network nearly double, says Gadkari, adding that he doesn't want to comment on the political issue currently going in the state.
Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah, who is also in attendance, says that Indian trains are still as dirty as they always were. "Even if someone was not sick before, they will get sick in those coaches," he says.
My intention is to bring the old charm of Indian Railways back, said railway minister Piyush Goyal.
Another thing everyone has to make their peace with is the fact that this government is more focused on the poor passengers of Indian Railways, Piyush Goyal said. He added that earlier the mindset was to fix the Rajdhanis, Shatabdis and Durontosto avoid criticism but it was high time someone started doing something for the poor.
There are more problems now in the private sector than in government-owned companies, Piyush Goyal said.
We as a government believe in setting high targets, said Piyush Goyal. He added that in the past, there were no big visionary ideas at play and the leadership was not known for taking bold decisions.
We will achieve our road-making targets by end of March, Gadkari said, adding that he will be answerable if the target is not met.