News18 Rising India Summit: Key takeaways from PM Modi's address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the News18 Rising India Summit in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister touched various issues and highlighted initiative, schemes and programmes taken up by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the last four years.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the Prime Minister’s address:

Tough decisions

Prime Minister Modi said that his government has taken decisions that ‘were proposed decades ago but kept in files’.

“We implemented old laws that had been passed decades ago. We were able to take the big decisions because of people’s trust in us. There is a transformation shift in India because of citizens and their will to dream,” PM Modi said.

Diplomacy

PM Modi claimed that as compared to 2014, the number of heads of state and senior foreign dignitaries now visiting India have almost doubled.

He added that India is now a ‘part of various global defence alliances’ and is raising the ‘subject of terrorism, black money and corruption at international forums.’

Act East policy

Speaking about the Centre’s ‘Act East’ policy, PM Modi said that “People who think Act East is only a gimmick for votes are people I believe cut off from the country and the minds of its people.”

“When I say east, it also includes Bengal, Odisha and other parts of eastern India. This region has been bereft of development for too long,” he added.

PM Modi said that the region had been ‘left behind in the race for development’.

Ujjwala scheme

PM Modi claimed that the Ujjwala Scheme ‘is not just changing cooking, but it is changing the picture of millions of families’.

“We have undertaken many initiatives to improve availability of nutritious food to women and children in India. Only if they eat well will they be healthy,” PM Modi said.

Electrification

The prime minister said that India is now moving from power failures to becoming power surplus.

“Our dream of one nation, one grid is becoming a reality. There was a time when the power ministry, renewable energy ministry and the coal ministry did not know what the other was doing. Now they are working as one unit,” he said.

“We have electrified over 16,000 of the 18,000 villages in the country that did not have electricity since 1947,” he added.

Healthcare

The prime minister said that healthcare is a primary point of focus for the government adding that the effort is to have ‘no silos, only solutions’.

PM Modi said that healthcare needs to be preventive and affordable.

To address the problem, PM Modi claimed that “Over 3,000 public health clinics have been started across the country since we came to power.”

State of the economy

The prime minister said that people are now believing that ‘India will be able to break loose of its shackles and baggage and move forward’ in the 21st century.

“In 2014, our tax system was viewed as unfriendly but now that is changing. GST has now eased the tax burden for a lot of people,” he said, adding that “We are performing extremely well on all economic indicators as a country. India is now contributing nearly 7 times the amount it contributed earlier to the world economy.”

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

PM Modi said that in the last four years, the government had doubled the number of public toilets to around 13 crore.

He further claimed that sanitation coverage in the country had gone up from 38 percent to 80 percent.