News18 Public Sentimeter on China: 91% Indians willing to boycott Chinese goods

The rise in anti-China sentiments is at an all-time high and that can be gauged from the results of the News18 Public Sentimeter on China.

The poll results revealed that 83 percent do not have a very favourable opinion about China.

The poll, which was conducted over four days, in 13 languages, across 16 websites and a hundred social media channels, elicited around 31,000 responses from across the country. It had questions on topics ranging from Chinese investments here to India's stance on the US-China standoff.

An overwhelming majority of Indians seem to prefer US President Donald Trump (92 percent) over Chinese President Xi Jinping (8 percent).

It is evident from the results of the poll that most Indians view the communist country with suspicion-tinted glasses. Nearly 95 percent of the respondents believe that China has been dishonest in its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Over 85 percent people are not in favour of Chinese companies building 5G infrastructure in India, and do not want more Chinese investment in India either.

A good 91 percent Indians are willing to support a boycott of Chinese goods and services. The boycott sentiment seems to be strongest amon Marathis. Meanwhile, Indians across all languages uniformly believe that China is a strong supporter of Pakistan.

About 70 percent people in India fear a military conflict between Indian and China, while 61 percent view the neighbouring country's actions as those of an enemy state. A mere 3 percent os respondents believe that China is friendly.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak