News18-Piplsay Public Sentimeter on China: Over 80% Indians confident of Centre's handling of COVID-19 & Chinese aggression

Following the Indo-China border clash in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15, there has been a rise in anti-China sentiment in a large part of India's population. A recent poll conducted by News18, in collaboration with Piplsay, revealed that about 84 percent of the people are confident about the current leadership's handling of the twin crisis that India is now faced with: COVID-19 and Chinese aggression.

The News18-Piplsay Public Sentimeter on China was conducted from August 3 to 10 and had a sample size of 10,000 respondents from across India.

The results of the survey point to a strong support for the ban on Chinese apps and reduced investments from India's northern neighbour. About 77 percent respondents think that India should bring down its trade dependence on China. Nearly 70 percent believe the government's decision to ban Chinese apps sends out a strong message.

It is also evident from the survey's findings that most Indians view the neighbouring communist country with suspicion-tinted glasses. Around 80 percent of those who took the poll said that their perception about China changed amid the COVID-19 pandemic and also after the border standoff.