Mar 09, 2018 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News18 Network announces its biggest initiative of the year: News18 Rising India Summit

The first edition of the summit will bring together national and international leaders in the fields of governance, arts, business and academia on March 16 - 17 in New Delhi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

News18 Network, India’s largest news network announces its marquee thought-leadership initiative - News18 Rising India Summit that will bring together national and international luminaries from the fields of governance, arts, business and academia under one roof.

Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the audience by sharing his vision for India and his expectations from the leaders participating in the summit. Notable Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman will be among the speakers.

Talking about the summit, Avinash Kaul, President – Network18 said, “We are proud to announce the News18 Rising India Summit, which is the grand culmination of Rising Series hosted by our network. The Rising Series in states like UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka and Kerala saw participation of all Chief Ministers and key policy makers. We believe this is the best time to conclude the series by bringing together top policy makers, corporate leaders and global visionaries to celebrate India’s journey from take-off to triumph.”

Dignitaries such as Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways & Coal and Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Road Transport & Highways of India, will be speaking among other bureaucrats and ministers. Notable personalities such as Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman, Vedanta, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman – Aditya Birla Group, H.E Ali Bongo Ondimba, The President of the Republic of Gabon, Paul Krugman, Nobel Laureate Economist, Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP - Sanjiv Goenka Group amongst others will be gracing the occasion.

Avinash added, “Experts in diverse fields will contribute ideas, and no doubt make commitments to furthering the grand project on which India has embarked. It will be an opportunity to applaud our successes and lay the plans for many more to come.”

This is the first edition of News18 Rising India Summit, helmed by India’s largest news network which spans across 26 states, in 15 languages. Many significant announcements can be expected at the summit as it promises to be a crucible for exchange of ideas.

“We believe that this summit will sow the intention and pen down the direction of taking India to another level of growth in the coming years”, Avinash concluded.

tags #Current Affairs #India #News18

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

