you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 03:03 PM IST

News18 launches Mission Paani: Here’s what the initiative is all about

Here's a quick look at what Mission Paani is all about and the challenge India is currently facing

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Harpic and News18 launched the Mission Paani campaign on August 27.

The launch event intended to serve as a window to India's ongoing and worsening water crisis through a series of discussions and interviews with the panellists.

Some of the key panellists who expressed their views during the launch event were Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, actor Amitabh Bachchan and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, among others.

Speaking at the launch of the Mission Paani campaign, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "I am so glad that a media group like Network18 has joined in such a big way to help out in the mission of the government led by PM Modi."

Shekhawat also spoke about the urgent need to treat used water in order to reuse the depleting resource and its judicious use.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis spoke about water crisis in the state and the measures taken by the government.

Bachchan called upon every individual to join the campaign and work towards water conservation.

What is Mission Paani?

To highlight the severity of the situation, Harpic and News18 have initiated called Mission Paani. It is being termed as a movement against India’s water crisis.

The initiative is aimed at saving water and sustaining it for the generations to come. The aim is to change attitudes and behaviour to improve water use efficiency.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 03:02 pm

