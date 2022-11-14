News18 India’s ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’ to bring prominent leaders of Centre and State on one stage ahead of assembly elections

News18 India, the country’s No.1 Hindi News channel, is all set to host the ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’ at the Hyatt Regency, Ahmedabad, on November 14, from 2 pm onwards. The event will witness the top political minds of the country sharing a platform and sharing their thoughts and points of view regarding key issues pertaining to the state in the run-up to the assembly elections.

This high–impact platform will see leading political personalities come together and discuss issues that most impact voters in the state. Among the topics of discussion will be how the state's development has been under the BJP's leadership, what lies ahead for the state, how the betterment of the youth can be a priority, and so on. The leaders from the ruling and opposition parties will come together and highlight their perspectives on issues related to the future of Gujarat.

The marquee event will witness political stalwarts including the Union Home Minister of India Amit Shah, the Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, the Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports of India Anurag Thakur, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, the BJP’s Gujarat State President CR Patil, and several other leaders in attendance and gracing the stage of Gujarat Adhiveshan.

Tune in to News18 India on November 14, 2 pm onwards, to witness this one-of-a-kind political event - Gujarat Adhiveshan.