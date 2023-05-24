IMD orange alert Live Updates: IMD puts several states on orange alert till May 26 due to heavy rainfall predictions

May 24, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

Duststorm and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and light rain likely to affect Delhi-NCR, IMD said. The weather department also issuedan orange alert for the following states:

May 24 -Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Bihar, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh

May 25 -Delhi, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal

May 26 -West Bengal