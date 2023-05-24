English
    May 24, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST

    IMD orange alert Live Updates: IMD puts several states on orange alert till May 26 due to heavy rainfall predictions

    News Updates Today: Rainfall across several states with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Western Himalayan Region during May 23 to 26, the Indian Meteorological Department stated

    The Indian Meteorological Department said heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and south Haryana on May 24, providing relief from scorching heatwave.

    IMD orange alert Live Updates: IMD puts several states on orange alert till May 26 due to heavy rainfall predictions
      IMD issues orange alert
      Moneycontrol.com
    • May 24, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

      News Alert

      ED conducts searches in Delhi including at premises of two aides of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in liquor policy linked case: Officials (PTI)

    • May 24, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

      IMD issues orange alert for several states till May 26

      Duststorm and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and light rain likely to affect Delhi-NCR, IMD said. The weather department also issuedan orange alert for the following states:

      May 24 -Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Bihar, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh
      May 25 -Delhi, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal
      May 26 -West Bengal

    • May 24, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

      News Alert

      Delhi vs Centre ordinance row: CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet Uddhav Thackeray today

    • May 24, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

      News Alert

      The 3-day third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, being held in Srinagar, will conclude today

    • May 24, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

      Australian PM Anthony Albanese talks about making ties between India and Australia stronger

    • May 24, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

      PM Modi talks about boosting overall bilateral ties with Australian counterpart Albanese

      The talks took place a day after Modi addressed the Indian community at a rally in Sydney that was also attended by Albanese. Boosting economic cooperation is one of the major areas of talks. "Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision," Albanese had said. Modi and Albanese also discussed ways to strengthen people-to-people links, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation.

    • May 24, 2023 / 07:51 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live news blog at moneycontrol!

