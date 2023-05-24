IMD orange alert Live Updates: IMD puts several states on orange alert till May 26 due to heavy rainfall predictions

ED conducts searches in Delhi including at premises of two aides of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in liquor policy linked case: Officials (PTI)
The Indian Meteorological Department said heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and south Haryana on May 24, providing relief from scorching heatwave.
Duststorm and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and light rain likely to affect Delhi-NCR, IMD said. The weather department also issuedan orange alert for the following states:
May 24 -Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Bihar, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh
May 25 -Delhi, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal
May 26 -West Bengal
Delhi vs Centre ordinance row: CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet Uddhav Thackeray today
The 3-day third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, being held in Srinagar, will conclude today
Australia and India are working more closely together to boost renewable energy in both our countries. pic.twitter.com/Yy1FUCXt7X— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 24, 2023
The talks took place a day after Modi addressed the Indian community at a rally in Sydney that was also attended by Albanese. Boosting economic cooperation is one of the major areas of talks. "Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision," Albanese had said. Modi and Albanese also discussed ways to strengthen people-to-people links, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation.
