News LIVE: Yuva Morcha protest outside Shashi Tharoor's office in Trivandrum over Hindu Pakistan comment

Jul 16, 2018 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The Yuva Morcha took out protests to Trivandrum MP Shashi Tharoor's office over his 'Hindu-Pakistan' comment. The protestors shouted out slogans like 'Go back to Pakistan'. They also poured black engine oil on gates, windows, walls and signs, according to a tweet Tharoor posted.
JUST IN: An oil ministry spokesperson announced that retail fuel prices of diesel and petrol fell by 14 paisa and 11 paisa. The current price of petrol is Rs 76.84 per litre and diesel Rs 68.47 per litre in New Delhi.
HUL Q1 net profit rises 19.2% YoY to Rs 1,529 crore
Hindustan Unilever, India's biggest consumer goods company, on Monday reported a 19.2 percent YoY rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 1,529 crore for the quarter ended June.
JUST IN: The engine of Ananthapuri Express caught fire at Kollam Railway station in Kerala at 1.55 pm while arriving at the station. All the passengers, locomotive pilots were safely evacuated. A short circuit is suspected to be the reason for the fire, the New Indian Express reported.
Women entrepreneurs must for India to grow at 9-10%, says Kant
For India to grow at 9-10 per cent for three decades consistently and reap the dividend of demographic advantage, promoting entrepreneurship among women has to be the key strategy, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Monday.
He also pointed to Khap Panchayats of Haryana for not providing adequate opportunity for health, education and nutrition to women, which kept certain state districts as worst performers on aspirational scale.
If women don't do well then the society faces an inter-generational cycle of malnutrition and infant mortality, he said. (PTI)
BREAKING: LIC Board approves acquiring majority stake in IDBI Bank. The Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Garg has said that LIC will increase its stake in IDBI Bank most likely via preferential issue, CNBC-TV18 reported.
Russia targeted by almost '25 million cyber-attacks' during World Cup: Putin
Russia was the target of almost 25 million cyber-attacks during the World Cup, President Vladimir Putin said, though he did not indicate who may have been behind the attacks.
"During the period of the World Cup, almost 25 million cyber-attacks and other criminal acts on the information structures in Russia, linked in one way or another to the World Cup, were neutralised," Putin said during a meeting yesterday with security services. (PTI)
JUST IN | MNS workers vandalise PWD office in Navi Mumbai over pothole-related deaths in the city.
Sacred Games case: Delhi High Court says actors not liable for dialogues
The Delhi High Court said India's first Netflix original series 'Sacred Games' actors cannot be held liable for the dialogues of the series. It said that nothing new will be aired as all its episodes are already out. The matter will now be heard on Thursday.
Country-wide monsoon deficiency dips to 5%, rises to 30% in east and NE India: IMD data
The southern peninsula and central India have been witnessing good rains. The two regions gauged 17 and 7 percent more precipitation than the normal limit.
Farmers organisations decide to suspend milk supply to Mumbai, Pune
Mumbai and Pune could face a shortage of milk starting today as farmers' organisations have decided to suspend supply to the two cities demanding a hike of Rs 5 per litre in its procurement price.
"Farmers sell milk to dairies at Rs 17 per litre. After processing it, the dairies package it in pouches and sell it at a minimum rate of Rs 42 per litre. The difference in earnings has not been passed on to the farmer," Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti said.
Trump lands in Helsinki, slams media for Russian policy
US President Donald Trump today arrived in Helsinki for the first summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after he lashed out at the media for being critical of his Russian policy. Trump's historic meeting with Putin is scheduled for Tuesday.
He was greeted by the US Ambassador to Finland Robert Pence before travelling to his overnight lodgings, media reports said. (PTI)
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day!