News LIVE: Yes Bank outlook remains stable, reflect consistent profitability, says Moody's

Oct 10, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Advocate Tushar Mehta appointed as Solicitor General of India: Report
Modi govt trying to intimidate Delhi minister Gahlot: AAP
Next summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un after November US elections: Trump
SC asks govt to furnish Rafale procurement details
Income Tax raids on 16 premises linked to Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot: Report
5 dead, many injured as train derails in Raebareli
Trump says daughter would be 'dynamite' in UN post
Google expands Pixel phone screens, undercuts Apple on price
Further escalation of trade tensions may damage market sentiment, harm global growth: IMF
Oil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook; eyes on US hurricane
JUST IN | The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Senior Advocate Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General of India, reports NDTV. The term will extend from the date of assumption of office for a period till June 30, 2020, or until further orders.
The post had been lying vacant for the past 11 months. Senior Advocate Ranjit Kumar had resigned from the post of Solicitor General on October 20 last year.
JUST IN: Four students who may have links to terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad have been arrested in Jalandhar in a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab Police. An arsenal of arms has been recovered from the students. (CNN-News18)
Modi govt trying to intimidate Delhi minister Gahlot: AAP
The AAP on Wednesday accused the Modi government of trying to "intimidate" Delhi government minister Kailash Gahlot for strongly leading the party's legal battle against disqualification of its 20 MLAs and for successfully implementing a scheme for doorstep delivery of essential public services.
Several properties linked to Gahlot in Delhi and neighbouring cities were being searched by Income Tax department since this morning. (PTI)
JUST IN | Yes Bank outlook remains stable, reflect consistent profitability, reports CNBC TV18 quoting Moody's.
JUST IN | Adani is said to be the lowest bidder for NMDC's Mine contract, reports CNBC TV18.
JUST IN | The new IL&FS board has now received certain authorities, relief from NCLT, reports CNBC TV18 quoting sources.
JUST IN | The Cabinet approves payment of productivity linked bonus equivalent to 78 days’ wages for financial year 2017-18 for all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees.
JUST IN | Tony Fernandes and Bo Lingam step down from Air Asia India board, reports CNBC TV18.
JUST IN | The Cabinet has approved a merger of National Council for Vocational Training and the National Skill Development Agency into the National Council for Vocational Education and Training, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
JUST IN | The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approves a proposal for closure of Biecco Lawrie Limited including giving voluntary retirement scheme/ voluntary separation scheme to the employees of the company.
JUST IN | The Competition Commission announces amendments to promote ease of deal making, reports CNBC TV18. Companies are given chances to offer remedies in Phase I to resolve any issue. The CCI has not made any changes on exemption of non-controlled minority investments. It has excluded time taken by parties to provide additional information from 210-day deadline.
JUST IN | The National Commission for Women (NCW) writes to #MeToo victims asking them to file a written complaint, reports India Today.
JUST IN | Tata Steel veteran Sunil Bhaskaran has been selected as the new Air Asia India boss, reports The Economic Times.
JUST IN | Uday Kotak meets MCA Secretary to give a first-hand assessment of IL&FS, reports CNBC TV18.
JUST IN | Jet Airways informs pilots of a delay in payment of September's salary, reports CNBC TV18.
Next summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un after November US elections: Trump
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be held after US congressional elections on November 6, reports Reuters.
SC asks govt to furnish Rafale procurement details
JUST IN | Without issuing a notice, the Supreme Court has sought a report from the Union of India with respect to the decision-making process in the Rafale deal.
JUST IN | Rafale deal hearing begins in the Supreme Court, reports CNN News18.
Income Tax raids on 16 premises linked to Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot: Report
JUST IN | Income Tax Department raids 16 locations of Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot in Delhi and Gurugram. Search operations are underway at Brisk Infrastructure and Developers and Corporate International Financial Services, at present, reports ANI quoting sources from the Income Tax Department.
New Farakka Express train derailment in Raebareli: Drones and long-range cameras are being used to monitor the situation at the site of incident: Anand Kumar, ADG Law and Order, tells ANI.
New Farakka Express train derailment in Raebareli: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has directed to effectively undertake relief and rescue operations and provide best possible medical help to the injured. He has ordered an inquiry which will be conducted by Commission of Railway Safety, Northern Circle.
JUST IN | Congress Central Election Committee to decide tickets for the coming assembly elections on 12 October.
JUST IN | Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy announces Rs 25 Crore for the victims of Kodagu floods, reports ANI.
New Farakka Express train derailment in Raebareli: Six dead and 20 injured after 6 coaches of New Farakka Express train derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station this morning. NDRF teams from Lucknow and Varanasi have reached the spot.
New Farakka Express train derailment in Raebareli: Emergency helpline number set up at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction-BSNL-05412-254145, Railway-027-73677. Emergency helpline numbers set up at Patna Station - BSNL-0612-2202290, 0612-2202291, 0612-220229, Railway- 025-83288.