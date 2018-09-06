App
Sep 06, 2018 07:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Will discuss anything with India during 2+2 dialogue, says James Mattis

This blog will keep you posted on breaking news across the globe. Stay tuned to get live updates.

highlights

  • Sep 06, 07:37 AM (IST)

    Oil prices fall on emerging market woes, looming tariff deadline

    Oil prices fell on Thursday as emerging market woes weighed on sentiment, while a deadline neared for a potential new round of US tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods, reports Reuters.

  • Sep 06, 07:35 AM (IST)

    PCI chief pitches for 'social security' for journalists

    Flagging the issue of job uncertainties in the media sector, Press Council of India (PCI) chairman Justice C K Prasad Wednesday pitched for providing "social security" to journalists, saying they cannot work properly without it. (PTI)
     

  • Sep 06, 07:34 AM (IST)

    Will discuss anything with India during 2+2 dialogue: James Mattis

    US Defense Secretary James Mattis Wednesday said he is ready to discuss "anything" during the inaugural two-plus-two dialogue, reports PTI. He anticipates that the issue of the purchase of S-400 Russian missile system would be brought up by the Indian delegation.

  • Sep 06, 07:28 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep you posted on breaking news across the globe. Stay tuned to get live updates. 

