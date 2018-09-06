News LIVE: Will discuss anything with India during 2+2 dialogue, says James Mattis

Live now
Sep 06, 2018 07:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Oil prices fall on emerging market woes, looming tariff deadline
Oil prices fell on Thursday as emerging market woes weighed on sentiment, while a deadline neared for a potential new round of US tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods, reports Reuters.
PCI chief pitches for 'social security' for journalists
Flagging the issue of job uncertainties in the media sector, Press Council of India (PCI) chairman Justice C K Prasad Wednesday pitched for providing "social security" to journalists, saying they cannot work properly without it. (PTI)
Will discuss anything with India during 2+2 dialogue: James Mattis
US Defense Secretary James Mattis Wednesday said he is ready to discuss "anything" during the inaugural two-plus-two dialogue, reports PTI. He anticipates that the issue of the purchase of S-400 Russian missile system would be brought up by the Indian delegation.
