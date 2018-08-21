News Live: WhatsApp CEO Chris Daniels meets IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Live now
Aug 21, 2018 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
RBI rejects banks' plea to allow dispensation of JP Associates, sources told CNBC-TV18.
Supreme Court says no NOTA (None of the above) in Rajya Sabha elections, citing that it should be applied in direct polls only. (ANI)
Kellogg and Reckitt Benckiser join the race for GSK's Horlicks, The Economic Times reports.
WhatsApp CEO Chris Daniels may meet IT Minister
WhatsApp CEO Chris Daniels is visiting India this week and is likely to meet IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, as the company attempts to address concerns around fake news on its messaging platform which have led to horrific crimes like mob-lynching.
According to sources, Daniels will be in India for 4-5 days, starting Tueday, and meet business and government officials during his visit. (PTI)
NGT sends Vedanta plea on Sterlite plant to panel headed by former judge
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has remitted mining company Vedanta's plea, challenging closure of its Sterlite copper plant at Tuticorin, to a committee headed by a former judge.
A bench headed by chairperson A K Goel said a credible mechanism, through which rival contentions can be balanced and final view taken, has to be evolved.
The green panel said that the committee, which will also include representatives of the Central Pollution Control Board and the Ministry of Environment and Forests, may visit the site and consider technical data.
The tribunal asked the committee to assume work within two weeks and decide the matter within six weeks.
It noted in its order that it cannot be ignored that the copper smelting plant contributed to copper production in the country and employed 1,300 people. (PTI)