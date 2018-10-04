App
Oct 04, 2018 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Vineet Nayyar to be Vice Chairman and MD of new IL&FS board, says Uday Kotak

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Oct 04, 07:33 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The board has been made aware that 348 entities are a part of the IL&FS group. 

  • Oct 04, 07:26 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | IL&FS non-executive chairman Uday Kotak addresses the media after their first official meeting. He stated that Vineet Nayyar will be the Vice Chairman and MD of the newly constituted IL&FS board.

  • Oct 04, 07:38 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Veteran auditor Nand Kishore has been appointed as the chairman of the audit committee.

  • Oct 04, 07:33 PM (IST)
  • Oct 04, 07:03 PM (IST)
  • Oct 04, 07:01 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The states of Himachal Pradesh and Assam have also decided to cut VAT worth Rs 2.50 per litre on petrol and diesel.

  • Oct 04, 06:29 PM (IST)

    New IL&FS board to convene today: Here are 5 things to expect

    The new board of debt-ridden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) constituted by the government will meet on October 4 in Mumbai to discuss the way ahead for the company.
  • Oct 04, 06:28 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The IL&FS briefing is expected to start shortly. All seven board members will be present. The newly-appointed board, led by Uday Kotak, is expected to chalk out a resolution plan and submit its first take within 15 days. They will ascertain the magnitude of the crisis and recommend possible solutions to balance the ‘huge mismatch’ and misrepresentation of facts by the company.

  • Oct 04, 06:26 PM (IST)
  • Oct 04, 06:20 PM (IST)
  • Oct 04, 06:16 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Commerce Ministry and the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) will propose to cut import dependence on Gold and Crude, says a CNBC TV 18 report.

  • Oct 04, 04:08 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani says the government has also decided to reduce Rs 2.50 on both petrol and diesel. Thus, petrol and diesel would be Rs 5 cheaper in the state. 

  • Oct 04, 03:57 PM (IST)
  • Oct 04, 03:42 PM (IST)

    Several macroeconomic data is indicating stable measures. The first quarterly results have shown 8.2 percent growth. Inflation is still moderate less than 4 percent: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

  • Oct 04, 03:40 PM (IST)

    Assam Police hands over the seven Rohingyas to Myanmar authorities after deportation formalities were completed, reports ANI. These seven Rohingyas had been in an Indian jail since 2012 for illegally entering the country.

  • Oct 04, 03:35 PM (IST)
  • Oct 04, 03:30 PM (IST)

    The Centre to bear a loss Rs 10,500 crores: FM Jaitley. 

  • Oct 04, 03:27 PM (IST)

    FM Jaitley says that the government is seeing how the currency impact can be contained. 

  • Oct 04, 03:26 PM (IST)

    RECAP | Excise duty to be reduced by Rs.1.50 and oil marketing companies (OMCs) will absorb 1 rupee. So, a total of Rs.2.50 will be reduced on both diesel and petrol. 

  • Oct 04, 03:25 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Kerala FM Thomas Issac says the state would not cut fuel prices, reports CNN News18. 

  • Oct 04, 03:24 PM (IST)

    "I am writing to all state governments requesting them to cut rates by Rs 2.50," says FM Jaitley, adding that it would be easier for states to cut rates. 

  • Oct 04, 03:23 PM (IST)

    FM Jaitley also asks the states to absorb Rs 2.50 loss on petrol and diesel from their value added tax (VAT).

  • Oct 04, 03:22 PM (IST)

    FM Jaitley says that the oil companies would absorb Rs 1 cut from petrol and diesel prices. 

  • Oct 04, 03:21 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The government cuts excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 1.50. 
     

  • Oct 04, 03:19 PM (IST)

    If the government has enough revenue, we will be able to cut the excise duty, says FM Jaitley. 

  • Oct 04, 03:18 PM (IST)

    Domestic indicators are stable, macro-economic parameters are normal, says FM Jaitley.

  • Oct 04, 03:14 PM (IST)

    On the IL&FS issue, FM Jaitley says that the government has taken steps to prevent a contagion from spreading. 

  • Oct 04, 03:14 PM (IST)

    Interest rates in the US have risen to 3.2, highest in seven years: FM Jaitley.

  • Oct 04, 03:13 PM (IST)

    The government has already cut down the borrowings by Rs 70,000 crore, says FM Jaitley. 

  • Oct 04, 03:12 PM (IST)

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says that the Brent oil has crossed $86 per barrel and the interest rates in the US have increased, which have a significant impact across the globe. 

