you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 12, 2018 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Vijay Mallya claims meeting finance minster before leaving India, say reports

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Sep 12, 05:49 PM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 05:46 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Manufacturing growth was at seven percent as compared to 6.9 percent MoM

  • Sep 12, 05:42 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Food price inflation at stood at 0.29 percent, as compared to 1.37 percent (MoM), while housing inflation stood at 7.59 percent, as compared to 8.3 percent (MoM)

  • Sep 12, 05:39 PM (IST)

    August CPI inflation at 3.69% vs 4.11% in July
    The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of August stood at 3.69 percent, as compared to 4.11 percent rise in July.

  • Sep 12, 05:32 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | India's index of industrial production (IIP) rose by 6.6 percent in July, as compared to the 6.9 percent increase it saw in June (MoM).

  • Sep 12, 05:06 PM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 05:06 PM (IST)

    The Kerala Police have summoned Bishop Franco Mulakkal on September 19 in connection with the alleged rape of a nun, according to a tweet by ANI.

  • Sep 12, 03:44 PM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 12:50 PM (IST)

    Cabinet approves increasing ethanol prices by 25%,new procurement policy to ensure MSP

    JUST IN | Cabinet approves new procurement policy to ensure MSP to farmers, reports CNBC TV18. Cabinet has also approved increasing ethanol prices by up to 25 percent. 

  • Sep 12, 12:28 PM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 12:17 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Delhi High Court refuses to issue directions to Centre on a PIL seeking regulation of fix fair price of petrol and diesel, reports ANI. Court says it can't interfere in policy matter involving larger economic issues.

  • Sep 12, 10:56 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted bail to the former Air Force Chief SP Tyagi and his brothers in Agusta Westland case filed by Enforcement Directorate, reports ANI. Other accused who did not appear including Carlo Gerosa,GR Heshke have not been granted bail.

  • Sep 12, 10:55 AM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 10:55 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hits parts of Assam, reports ANI.
     

  • Sep 12, 09:30 AM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 09:30 AM (IST)

    Indian rupee inches towards 73/USD; hits record low 72.91/USD

    After a gap down opening the rupee slipped further to all-time low of 72.91 per dollar. It opened 11 paise lower at 72.80 per dollar versus previous close 72.69.
  • Sep 12, 08:06 AM (IST)

    J&K's local body election may be deferred to January: Report

    Jammu and Kashmir local body elections may be deferred to January after PDP, National Conference boycott, reports NDTV.

  • Sep 12, 07:43 AM (IST)

    Petrol is selling at Rs 88.26/litre in Mumbai, Rs 80.87 in Delhi

    In Mumbai, prices of petrol and diesel is selling Rs 88.26/litre and Rs 77.47/litre, respectively, according to a price notification issued by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In Delhi, the petrol price hike pushed the price of petrol in the national capital to Rs 80.87/litre. Diesel touched a fresh high of Rs 72.97 a litre.

  • Sep 12, 07:38 AM (IST)
  • Sep 12, 07:37 AM (IST)

    Oil prices rise on lower US crude inventories, looming Iran sanctions

    Oil prices rise after a report of falling crude inventories and the looming sanctions against Iran fuelled expectations of a tightening market, reports Reuters.

  • Sep 12, 07:36 AM (IST)

    First 2+2 Dialogue 'defining moment' for Indo-US relations: Mattis 

    The "highly successful" first 2+2 Dialogue between India and the United States was a "defining moment" and the defence co-operation between the two countries is on the right track, reports PTI quoting US Defence Secretary James Mattis.
     

  • Sep 12, 07:29 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

