News LIVE: Verdict against Lalu, Mishra in a fodder scam case deferred till Mar 19

Precautions must while sharing Aadhaar number online: UIDAI



The UIDAI today asked people to take "due precautions" while sharing their personal information such as Aadhaar on the internet for availing any service.

Playing down reports of Aadhaar pdf being allegedly available through Google search query of Mera Aadhaar, Meri Pehchan, UIDAI claimed that the issue had "nothing to do with the security of Aadhaar and its database".

"People share their personal information, including Aadhaar on internet, to some or other service provider or vendor to get the services and when they put their details on internet they should take due precautions as required in any digital activities," Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said in a statement.