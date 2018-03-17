News LIVE: Verdict against Lalu, Mishra in a fodder scam case deferred till Mar 19

Live now
Mar 17, 2018 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Congress to adopt 'pragmatic approach' for cooperation with like-minded parties
Trump fires FBI official for unauthorised disclosure to media
Precautions must while sharing Aadhaar number online: UIDAI
The UIDAI today asked people to take "due precautions" while sharing their personal information such as Aadhaar on the internet for availing any service.
Playing down reports of Aadhaar pdf being allegedly available through Google search query of Mera Aadhaar, Meri Pehchan, UIDAI claimed that the issue had "nothing to do with the security of Aadhaar and its database".
"People share their personal information, including Aadhaar on internet, to some or other service provider or vendor to get the services and when they put their details on internet they should take due precautions as required in any digital activities," Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said in a statement.
Verdict against Lalu, Mishra in a fodder scam case deferred till Mar 19
A special CBI court has deferred till March 19 the judgement against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra in the fourth fodder scam case pertaining to alleged withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury over two decades ago, a lawyer said today.
This is the second time that the verdict in the case has been postponed, RJD chief Prasad's counsel Prabhat Kumar said
The court of special judge Shiv Pal Singh had yesterday fixed today as the date for the pronouncement of the order, he said.
Confusion being spread about support price to farmers: PM
In an apparent attack on opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said confusion is being spread about the budget decision to fix MSP for crops, at least 1.5 times the production cost, and assured farmers that all major costs incurred will be included while declaring the support price.
The Centre is already working with state governments to ensure that farmers get the benefit of the declared Minimum Support Price (MSP), he said.
Addressing a three-day Krishi Unnati Mela 2018 here, Modi also appealed to farmers not to burn crop residues so as to curb pollution.
Besides, he asked farmers to grow more oilseeds to reduce dependence on import of cooking oil as also to cut urea consumption by at least half by 2022.
Sonia targets Modi, accuses him of making hollow promises
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi today launched an all-out attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his pre-poll promises of combating corruption and ensuring inclusive development were "only dramebazi' and a trick to grab power.
Gandhi, in her address at the 84th Congress Plenary Session, gave a clarion call to the partymen to be ready for any kind of sacrifice to strengthen the party and to make the county free from discrimination, vendetta politics and arrogance.
She called upon them to forcefully fight against the challenges posed by the present dispensation and asked them to mount a struggle to free the country from the fear of power.
"The slogans of 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas' and 'na khaoonga, na khaane doonga' are only and only dramebazi (drama) and a trick to grab power," she said, referring to Modi's promises of inclusive development and corruption-free governance.
Karnataka polls will be 'secularism vs communalism' contest: Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today said the state Assembly elections will see a "secularism versus communalism" contest and the Congress will emerge victorious.
He also said the poll results will work as a "stepping stone" for the 2019 general elections.
AAP leader H S Phoolka favours autonomy for AAP Punjab unit, not a split
Senior AAP leader H S Phoolka today asked party legislators in Punjab to seek "autonomy" for the state unit rather than forming a separate party "in the best interest" of the state, a day after majority of AAP MLAs contemplated a split.
Giving his views for the first time after party chief Arvind Kejriwal's apology to a former minister which pushed the state unit into a crisis, the former leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly and MLA from Dakha also suggested that the state unit should function like a regional party with total independence on state matters.
"In best interest of Pb, my suggestion to Pb AAP MLAs- demand autonomy, not a separate party. AAP Punjab should function as a Regional party with an alliance with national AAP.In Punjab matters, total independence and on national issues, go by National leadership (sic)," Phoolka, a noted Supreme Court lawyer, tweeted.
Kejriwal's apology to Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia for accusing him of drugs trade pushed the party's Punjab unit into a crisis as the state leadership yesterday had contemplated breaking away and forming a separate unit, saying the "meek surrender" was painful and very unfortunate.
Bank guarantees of Rs 155.5 crore issued to NSIC against 100% margin: UBI
United Bank of India (UBI) today said it has issued bank guarantees of Rs 155.5 crore to National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) against 100 percent margin.
The ED has registered a money laundering case in connection with an alleged fraud of over Rs 173 crore in at UBI in 2016, involving the NSIC in West Bengal. "We would like to clarify that the Bank had issued Bank Guarantees (BG) amounting to Rs 155.50 crore to NSIC against 100 per cent margin," UBI said in a filing to BSE.
NSIC sought confirmation for further BGs amounting to Rs 18 crore which, as per the bank, are non-existent in its records, UBI said. It added that the bank guarantees amounting to Rs 155.5 crore were periodically and prematurely invoked by NSIC and the amount was "duly credited to their account".
The matter is under investigation by CID, West Bengal since July 2016, it added.
Centre working with states to ensure farmers get declared MSP: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said MSP for crops will be at least 1.5 times the production cost so as to boost farmers' incomes and the Centre is working with states to ensure that they get the benefit of the support prices.
Modi also said that many people are spreading rumours regarding the minimum support price (MSP) and creating a gloomy atmosphere. He said all input costs would be included while fixing MSPs of various crops and this decision would help double farm income by 2022.
Addressing the Krishi Unnati Mela 2018 at Pusa agri complex here, he asked farmers to grow more oilseeds to reduce the country's dependence on imports of cooking oil. Besides, he appealed to them to reduce the consumption of urea by at least half by 2022. Modi also urged farmers not to burn crop residue as it leads to air pollution and affects soil fertility.
BJP assumed power at Centre due to PM Modi's ability to pick 'committed' workers: Anandiben Patel
Crediting her success in politics largely to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has said the BJP gained power at the Centre due to Modi's ability to select "committed" party workers.
Patel had replaced Modi as the Gujarat Chief Minister after the latter became the prime minister in May 2014. She stepped down as Gujarat Chief Minister in August 2016.
Patel remembered Modi during the launch of her biography "Karma Yatri", written by Ameya Latkar, here last night in the presence of BJP chief Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, among others.
"When I was a teacher before joining politics (in 1980s), I saved two girls from drowning during a picnic. After reading that news, Modi came to my house and asked me to join politics. That was the first time I met him. This is an example how he used to find party workers," 76-year-old Patel recalled.
"He was an expert in picking up right party worker. He used to select those who are committed. He used to select those who never gave up till the assigned work is over. Thanks to this, BJP was able to form its government at the Centre," quipped Patel.
BCCI proposes day-night test match: Amitabh Chaudhary
Today's meeting was essentially to fix venues and dates for our home series beginning with West Indies and concluding with Australia. The venues for the matches with West Indies and Australia were also decided. The committee considered the proposal of converting 1 of the 2 test matches into a day-night test match and considered the view of all stake holders and the view was unanimous favoring this experiment. However, the decision was not taken today, only decision taken today was to send recommendation to the COA. The day night match will happen only when COA approves: Amitabh Chaudhary, Secretary, BCCI told ANI after the fixtures meeting.
Indian National Congress 84th Plenary Session | Nobody can stop Rahul Gandhi from becoming the Prime Minister of the country in 2019: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, reports ANI.
Congress Plenary session: BJP spreading anger, hatred, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi today accused the Narendra Modi government of spreading hatred and anger, and said the Congress was the only party that would take the country forward by fostering an environment of amity and love.
In his brief inaugural address at the 84th Congress Plenary session, Gandhi said the Congress's hand (election symbol) is the only one that would unite India and take it forward, and reminded partymen that it followed the ideology of love.
The difference between the BJP and the Congress was that while they spread anger and hatred, "we spread love and brotherhood", he said.
Indian National Congress 84th Plenary Session | On corruption, the party said that the BJP government "lacks sincerity in fighting corruption, to ensure transparency and accountability. This is underscored by its non-appointment of Lokpal".
The party also said the judicial system needed urgent reforms for effective and timely dispensation of justice and said the huge pendency of cases and providing affordable justice remains a big challenge that needs to be addressed.
The resolution also called upon the media to restore the balance in national narrative to safeguard democracy. The political resolution also talked about deteriorating internal and external security environment, youth, women empowerment and social justice.
It also highlighted the atrocities on dalits, minorities and tribals, alleging that they are living under the general fear of insecurity under the BJP rule.
Indian National Congress 84th Plenary Session | The party hit out at the BJP-RSS ideology, alleging that it was creating an environment of "distrust, fear and intimidation" in pursuit of their "insidious and divisive agenda".
"The Congress condemns the BJP government for brazen abuse of power and misuse of central agencies for targeted political vendetta to harass, humiliate and persecute its political opponents. The Congress party warns the BJP and its government that its undemocratic methods and acts to curtail liberty, freedom of expression and violation of fundamental rights of its citizens as enshrined in the Constitution will be strongly resisted," the resolution said.
An illustrious example of 'isolation to integration' is seen in the turnaround of Northeast. Out of the 16,452 villages electrified in the last 4 years, 13,000 were in East India alone of which 5,000 were in Northeast. The problem was measured to manage and create mass movement: PM Modi at Krishi Unnati Mela 2018.